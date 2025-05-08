Sofia Kinzinger
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
The Lost Art of Living in Community
Every winter, Mr.
May 8
•
Sofia Kinzinger
1,365
Share this post
Sofia Kinzinger
The Lost Art of Living in Community
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
174
April 2025
Let’s Play PoliPlay!
Navigating a Media Crisis with a Two-Seat Majority in Congress
Apr 30
•
Sofia Kinzinger
22
Share this post
Sofia Kinzinger
Let’s Play PoliPlay!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
“Bomba” Means Bomb
I Will Always be a Child Born in the Middle of a Civil War
Apr 24
•
Sofia Kinzinger
137
Share this post
Sofia Kinzinger
“Bomba” Means Bomb
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
Let’s Play PoliPlay!
Dear Substackers,
Apr 5
•
Sofia Kinzinger
75
Share this post
Sofia Kinzinger
Let’s Play PoliPlay!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
Red: A Killer Most Likely
She looked at me and said, “There are three colors: red, orange, and blue”.
Apr 2
•
Sofia Kinzinger
115
Share this post
Sofia Kinzinger
Red: A Killer Most Likely
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
March 2025
It’s the Smugglers, Stupid.
Last year, while visiting El Salvador, I was having lunch with friends when one of them mentioned that his flight to Nicaragua was once again filled…
Mar 18
•
Sofia Kinzinger
315
Share this post
Sofia Kinzinger
It’s the Smugglers, Stupid.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
Betrayed in Despair: When Hope Fades
Isabella, standing by the grand piano, watches Victor, her long-time partner, as he steps in through the door, his eyes darting nervously.
Mar 8
•
Sofia Kinzinger
145
Share this post
Sofia Kinzinger
Betrayed in Despair: When Hope Fades
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
February 2025
2,500 Miles from the Southern Border: Ecuador
Our immigration challenges extend far beyond our southern border, with Ecuador currently standing at the center of turmoil that should raise alarm bells…
Feb 27
•
Sofia Kinzinger
64
Share this post
Sofia Kinzinger
2,500 Miles from the Southern Border: Ecuador
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
© 2025 Sofia Kinzinger
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts