As we close out 2025, I keep coming back to one truth: our political culture is changing — and not for the better.

And it’s worth defining what that really means.

Political culture is the shared understanding of how power should be used in a democracy —our expectations for leadership, the values that guide our institutions, and the standards we demand from those who represent us.

It’s the invisible guardrail that keeps a nation grounded in stability, accountability, and trust. But today, that guardrail is weakening.

We’ve lived through a year of impulsive governance — reactions instead of strategy, emotions instead of expertise.

Confusion has replaced clarity. Whim has replaced wisdom. And slowly, almost quietly, we’re being conditioned to adjust. To shrug. To normalize.

But we cannot normalize this.

Because when political culture erodes:

Reckless becomes acceptable

Incompetence becomes entertainment

Irrational leadership becomes “just politics”

Citizens lower their standards because they’re tired of being disappointed

That’s how nations lose themselves — not in one big moment, but in a thousand quiet concessions.

America has never been flawless. But we have always set a high bar: Purpose. Integrity. Competence. Accountability. These are not luxuries. They are the foundations that keep chaos at bay.

Our political culture is not supposed to be chaos. We are a country that looks further than tomorrow. We plan. We persevere. We lead with intention when the world shakes around us. That is the legacy we inherited — and the legacy we are now in danger of wasting.

Instability doesn’t fix itself. Nations don’t recover from chaos by accident. It happens because people decide the future deserves better. In America, midterm years are not political footnotes — they are course-corrections. 2026 gives us something powerful: the opportunity to reassert the standards we expect from leadership and rebuild the guardrails that protect democracy when the presidency alone will not. This is larger than any one president or political party. It is about shaping the political culture that will define the next decade.

It is about:

Ensuring our institutions can withstand disruption

Showing that competence still matters in governing

Making clear that chaos cannot be a long-term strategy

Guarding against any leader who places themselves above the system

Rejecting threats to democracy before they become irreversible

If the last few years taught us anything, it’s that democracy is fragile —and character matters in leadership more than ever.

Share

Not a return to normal—a reset to better. Our goal should not be to rewind to what once was. Normal is what allowed complacency to take root. Normal is what let guardrails weaken in the first place. We must be more determined now:

Determined to protect the values that define us.

Determined to raise expectations, not lower them.

Determined to build something stronger, more stable, and more worthy of the American people.

This year is not just another turn of the political cycle — it is a chance to defend what makes us a democracy and demand that excellence return to public life.

Political culture is not abstract.

It is the difference between a nation that drifts — and a nation with direction.

America is still capable of greatness.

We just have to expect it again.

Let’s make sure the word that defines 2026 isn’t chaos — but character.

Share