Our immigration challenges extend far beyond our southern border, with Ecuador currently standing at the center of turmoil that should raise alarm bells for anyone genuinely concerned about reforming our broken immigration system. While the Trump administration has often politicized immigration, framing the solution as merely deportations and border walls, let’s take a step back and focus on the realities unfolding 2,500 miles away from the United States.

In recent years, Ecuador has witnessed a dramatic surge in crime and violence. Many may recall the shocking images from just a year ago when armed members of the Los Choneros gang stormed the TC Television station in Guayaquil during a live broadcast. Wearing masks and heavily armed, the gang members took journalists hostage, fired shots on air, and issued threats against the government. This incident marked a critical turning point in the battle against organized crime in Ecuador that is yet to be won.

According to the Brookings Institution, Ecuador is currently grappling with a severe surge in organized crime, leading to widespread violence and instability. Over the past five years, the country has seen a staggering 430% increase in homicides and a 640% rise in youth violence. Extortion has skyrocketed, making everyday life increasingly difficult for the people of Ecuador.

The primary drivers of this crisis are transnational drug cartels from Mexico, Colombia, and the Balkans, which have established operations in Ecuador. While we can delve deeper into the reasons behind this in a future Substack, it’s important to note that the presence of these cartels is not new; they began to establish themselves in Ecuador in the early 2000s, with their activities significantly increasing during the 2010s. In 2024, newly elected President Daniel Noboa announced a military crackdown aimed at addressing this issue, though results have yet to materialize. With a presidential election (run off) set for April, the outcome will be critical in determining how Ecuador confronts the complex challenges posed by organized crime, drug trafficking, and rising violence.

Why this matters? How does this impact the United States?

· Drug Trafficking: Ecuador has become a key hub for cocaine trafficking due to its proximity to Colombia and Peru. The U.S. and Europe are the primary destination for these drugs. In December 2024, CBP and ICE intercepted over 221 pounds of cocaine concealed in produce vessels arriving from Ecuador and Guatemala in California.

· Immigration: Due to the increase in violence more people seek to migrate trying to flee insecurity. Ecuador has become the fourth-largest nationality arrested at the U.S. Southern Border, and we can only expect this to grow.

· Humanitarian concerns: This crisis has created a profound humanitarian challenge for those affected by crime and caught in the crossfire. As the U.S. withdraws from foreign aid, the already strained social services in Ecuador are at risk of collapse, further exacerbating instability and suffering within the country; forcing people to flee.

· Economic Impact: Violence and chaos can disrupt trade with the U.S., potentially triggering a ripple effect that impacts American businesses and drives up the prices of goods.

As we reflect on the situation in Ecuador, it becomes evident that the implications of this crisis extend far beyond its borders. The intertwined issues of drug trafficking, rising violence, and increasing migration not only impact Ecuadorian citizens but also present significant challenges for the United States. While deportations and a border wall are certainly components of our immigration strategy, an administration that focuses exclusively on these measures risks neglecting the root causes of these complex issues. In particular, mass

deportations can perpetuate a never-ending cycle in our immigration system by fueling instability in a country already in chaos; to ignore this reality is not just misguided—it's a failure of political responsibility.

