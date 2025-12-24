Somewhere along the way, we have lost tolerance for one another. We condemn first and listen later — if we listen at all. Disagreement has turned into grounds for shaming, isolating, or even threatening people. We’ve seen political leaders use the power of government to intimidate the press or punish critics simply for questioning authority. That’s not strength. That’s not patriotism. And it is certainly not faith.

Too often, these tactics are justified under the banner of Christianity. Some political voices have positioned themselves as moral gatekeepers — deciding who is “in” and who is “out” of God’s favor. As the right continues pushing further into Christian nationalism, the harsh tone grows louder and more righteous in its anger. But the more we weaponize religion, the further we drift from the Gospel itself.

Because biblical tolerance is not about enforcing beliefs — it’s about honoring the freedom God gives every human being.

The story of Jesus is a story of free will, grace, and choice. He spoke truth boldly, yes — but He never forced anyone to follow Him. He invited with love. He persuaded with compassion. He welcomed those the world rejected. His ministry wasn’t about political power — it was about transforming hearts.

If God grants us the freedom to choose Him or walk away, why do some feel entitled to take that freedom from others?

True Christianity is not about control.

It is about invitation.

This is where faith meets citizenship. Because the way we treat one another doesn’t just affect our private lives — it shapes our public life, our democracy, and the future we hand to our children.

When tolerance disappears:

• Political violence rises.

• Division deepens.

• Neighbors become enemies.

• Faith becomes a weapon instead of a beacon.

• Freedom becomes conditional on compliance.

We are already seeing the early signs of what happens when fear replaces empathy. When power replaces humility. When faith becomes a political brand rather than a spiritual calling.

But imagine the opposite — imagine what could happen if we reclaim biblical tolerance:

• A country where disagreements don’t lead to dehumanization

• A society where truth is pursued through dialogue, not intimidation

• A generation raised to see value in every person, not just “their side”

• A politics grounded in service, not domination

• A future built on love — not fear

The strength of America has always depended on our ability to live with difference — not eliminate it. Our founders rejected religious coercion because they understood that true faith cannot be forced. The moment we decide that unity requires uniformity, we drift toward the very oppression our Constitution warned against.

This Christmas season — a time that celebrates God entering our world with gentleness and grace — we should ask ourselves:

Are we building a nation where love leads, or one where power demands?

Because the road we are on has two very different destinations:

One leads to more darkness — resentment, division, and a narrowing definition of who “belongs.”

The other leads to a stronger, freer country — where the dignity God gives every human is reflected in how we treat them.

If Jesus showed us anything, it is that hearts change not through force — but through love. And the future of our nation may depend on whether we still believe that.

