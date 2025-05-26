Earlier today I was thinking about a picture that hangs quietly in my home. It’s not flashy or grand. It’s a simple pen drawing of a boat—elegant in its lines, almost humble in its presence. But it holds more weight than any painting in a gallery, because of the story it carries.

This picture belonged to my grandfather, John Alford Holman, a World War II veteran. He didn’t talk often about the war. Like many of his generation, he carried the memories with quiet dignity. But this drawing—this small, hand-sketched dream—was something he held on to until the end of his life. And now, I hold it too.

It was drawn by a fellow soldier who served alongside him in the war. The man had plans to build that boat when he returned home—down to the exact measurements, which are still faintly penciled on the back. He was full of ideas, hope, and vision for a life beyond the battlefield. But he never made it home. He gave the ultimate sacrifice, surrendering not just his life, but every dream he had for what that life could have been.

And still, in the midst of war, he found time to draw. He sketched that boat as a promise to himself—a symbol of peace, of freedom, of building something beautiful after surviving the unthinkable. That drawing now reminds me that the freedoms we enjoy were not simply granted—they were earned through profound loss, through dreams deferred and lives cut short.

This Memorial Day, let’s do more than just enjoy a long weekend. Let’s honor the men and women who never came back. Let’s remember our freedom had a cost—and that cost was paid by people who once had plans, families, and futures, just like we do.

May we never take that sacrifice lightly. May we live lives that are worthy of their bravery. And may we always remember that behind every flag, every folded letter, and every faded drawing, there is a story of courage and love deeper than words can capture.

To the soldier who drew the boat—and to every hero who gave everything—thank you. We remember you.

