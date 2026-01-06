Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candace Bartsch's avatar
Candace Bartsch
5d

Sofia this is such a gift for him. Know that we pray for all of you as you and Adam continue to speak out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ellen Dorner's avatar
Ellen Dorner
5d

What a beautiful letter and lesson for your son, and, all of us that had the honor of reading it. Your son will grow up with the love, honesty, and, integrity that you and your husband have instilled in him. Thank you for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sofia Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture