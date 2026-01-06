My sweet boy,

January 6th is a date you have heard since the day you were born. You will probably grow up hearing about it for the rest of your life. You may not fully understand why this moment in history finds its way into conversations around our dinner table — or why strangers sometimes look at us with recognition, or judgment.

But one day, you will learn that January 6th wasn’t just a terrible day for our country — it was a day that changed the course of our lives as a family. It reshaped who your dad is. It reshaped who we are. And long after the chaos faded from the news, the ripple effects continued — forcing us to grow stronger, more grounded, and more grateful for the life we are building with you.

From that painful season, some powerful truths emerged. And I want you to carry these lessons with you — not because of the darkness that happened that day, but because of the goodness that managed to grow by doing the right thing.

So here they are, from my heart to yours:

1️⃣ Hate is contagious — but love is more powerful

When someone hates you, it is almost instinctive to hate them right back. That chain reaction is how division survives — passed from person to person like a sickness.

But the bravest thing you can ever do is break that cycle.

Do not let someone else’s bitterness take root in your heart. Protect your joy. Protect your empathy. Protect your humanity.

Hatred tries to spread like wildfire — but so does love. And love is the one that heals.

2️⃣ Fear can make people do the unthinkable — stay grounded in what’s right

Fear is one of the most powerful forces in the world. It can warp reality. It can alter our perspective. And if we’re not careful, it can convince us to excuse — or participate in — things we know are wrong.

That day—and in the days that followed—many chose not to do what was right, out of fear of losing their political standing. Forgetting the oath they once took. Always pay attention to that inner voice that tells you the difference between right and wrong. Be vigilant. Be curious. Ask questions. Trust your conscience, even when others tell you not to.

Courage doesn’t always look loud — sometimes it’s as simple as refusing to be pushed into a lie.

3️⃣ Pray for others — and let them know you are praying

During some of our hardest days, strangers prayed for your daddy. They prayed for us. They didn’t know us, but they saw us on the frontline, and chose to lift us up.

There is something deeply humbling about knowing someone believes you deserve peace and safety — even when the world feels hostile.

Remember this: prayers spoken for you are always more powerful than words spoken against you.

Be someone who uses your voice to lift others, not tear them down.

4️⃣ Life is a series of seasons — step boldly into each one

Sometimes doing the right thing leads to uncertainty. You may not know exactly where the next season will take you — we certainly didn’t.

But we made decisions rooted in truth and principle, not convenience or comfort. And because of that, even the hardest outcomes have brought peace.

When you find yourself in a moment of change, choose integrity. Choose courage. Even if the road ahead feels unclear.

The unknown is not something to fear — it is something to grow through.

5️⃣ Grief is complicated — and not always a bad thing

Some losses happen slowly — so slowly you don’t realize something is slipping away until it’s gone. And that hurts.

But grief also reveals what matters. Sometimes letting go is necessary. Sometimes walking away from what once felt secure is the only way to move forward.

There are many kinds of grief, and some of them are gentle — the kind that reflects peace more than pain.

It’s okay to mourn what was. It’s also okay to be relieved that you are no longer there.

My promise to you…

One day, you’ll read about January 6th in your textbooks. You may hear loud voices trying to define what happened — and who your daddy is.

But you’ll know the truth. You’ll know what we lived. You’ll know that even in the darkest moments, light can grow.

You are part of that light, my sweet boy.

You are the reason we stayed strong. You are the reason we kept going.

You are the reminder that goodness wins — not quickly, not easily, but always.

With a heart full of love,

Mom

