Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

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Larysa Martyniuk's avatar
Larysa Martyniuk
7d

Sharing your post and encouraging people w children and grandchildren to purchase Adam's book. Will purchase one for my grand nephew. We need to raise a generation of youngsters who will reject the corruption and grift that has crept into our government. A generation that actually leads a life of righteousness rather than merely spout Bible verses with no adherence to the teachings. We need a generation of people who respect one another's beliefs and cultures. A generation that includes the wellbeing of all of humanity and not just the privileged few. One that preserves our earth's resources and doesn't exploit them. Democracy will thrive as long as we continue to have families such as yours that believe in our nation and our right to keep our freedoms.

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Marilyn Davidson-Cowan's avatar
Marilyn Davidson-Cowan
7d

I look forward to purchasing it. I'm from Canada so will find it here.

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