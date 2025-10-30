Listen To This Post:

After years of waiting, we can finally share something deeply personal with the world — The Last Republican, a documentary (by Media Courthouse Documentary Collective and

) that has been in the making since 2021. For two years, cameras followed us through one of the most intense, emotional, and transformative chapters of our lives.

The film tells Adam’s journey through the January 6th Committee and our decision — as a family — to stand up to Donald Trump after the 2020 election. It’s the story of what happens when you choose principle over politics, and the cost that comes with speaking truth to power.

January 6th changed our lives forever. Watching hundreds of people storm the Capitol — knowing that many of them were looking for Adam — is something no amount of courage or experience could ever prepare you for. It wasn’t just a political crisis; it was deeply personal. In those moments, I felt every dream we had for our little family flash before my eyes — the plans, the hopes, the ordinary moments we hadn’t yet lived.

Adam and I had married just a few weeks before COVID hit in 2020. Like so many others, we began our marriage in chaos — lockdowns, uncertainty, the weight of the world on every decision. But working in government, those months felt even heavier. We were both consumed by duty and the need to help where we could, even as everything around us changed.

By the time January 6th came, we had been through so much — professionally and personally. We were ready to build a family, to take the next steps in life. But that day shattered any sense of normalcy. The threats we had received suddenly felt very real. I remember thinking, this could be it. There was no doubt in my mind that Adam was a target. As the hours unfolded, fear consumed everything. But by the next morning, that same fear had transformed into determination.

Because beneath all the chaos — the noise, the fear, the uncertainty — we held onto one thing: our oath to the Constitution. That oath, and everything it represents, has always been bigger than any one person or political cost. Both Adam and I had taken that oath more than once — to defend and protect our country against all threats, foreign and domestic — and to this day, it still carries the same weight for us.

The documentary captures all of it — the public moments and the quiet ones, the pain, the resilience, and the small flashes of grace that got us through. It’s not just a story about politics. It’s a story about determination, love, and the choices that define who we are when everything is on the line.

At the beginning of the documentary, you’ll see me seven months pregnant. That moment in our lives was one of the main reasons we decided to say yes to filming.

When we were first approached about the project, we already knew Adam would be joining the January 6th Committee. As D.C. veterans, we also knew exactly what that meant. We understood the storm that was coming — that we would be facing the entire Republican party, and that they would do everything possible to discredit us. We’d seen that playbook from the inside.

So for us, filming wasn’t just about telling a story for the American people or the history books — it was about leaving something permanent for our son. We wanted him to one day be able to see, with his own eyes, what was happening during that time — to understand why his parents made the choices they did, and what it truly means to stand by your convictions.

But the documentary became so much more than that. It became a mirror — one that constantly forced us to reflect, to process, and to stay focused on why we were doing all of this. Because as you can imagine, every emotion imaginable was there — fear, exhaustion, pride, hope, anger, and love.

The last interview we filmed — Adam in his empty congressional office, and me sitting in the kitchen — was one of the most transformative moments of all. We spent hours with Steve Pink (the director), reflecting on everything we’d lived through. By then, we were already in Houston, Adam had been out of Congress for a few months, and we were trying to rebuild a new chapter far from D.C.

It wasn’t until that conversation that our emotions finally caught up with our minds. For the first time, we allowed ourselves to feel everything we had pushed aside just to survive it all. And what came up most was grief.

We were grieving our careers, our community, the city we had called home for twelve years — and yes, the party we once deeply believed in. But grief isn’t always about loss or regret. Sometimes it’s about acceptance — the realization that a chapter didn’t end the way you hoped, but that it ended the way it needed to.

That final interview gave me that sense of acceptance. Sitting there, I could finally put everything in perspective. And I remember thinking to myself: I would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

There are so many more stories we could tell — things that didn’t make it into the film, moments that shaped us even after the cameras stopped rolling. But that’s why I’m grateful for this space. This platform gives me a chance to keep sharing, to keep reflecting, and to keep speaking truth — no matter how complicated or uncomfortable that truth might be.

The Last Republican is finally out for the world to see. We’re proud of this project — not just because of how well it’s made, but because it’s real. It shows what it’s like to live through a time when doing the right thing isn’t easy, and when courage comes with a price.

And I hope that when you watch it, you don’t just see our story — I hope you see a reminder of what it means to protect democracy, even when it’s hard, even when it hurts.

Much love,

Sofia

You can find the THE LAST REPUBLICAN on Apple TV, YouTubeTV, Google Play, and Amazon.