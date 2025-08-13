To read part 1 of this series, click here. To read part 2 of this series, click here. To read part 3 of this series, click here.

Part 4: The Party I Joined No Longer Exists

When I started working for the Republican Party in 2013, I believed I was stepping into a movement with room to grow — a party that could evolve and become more inclusive without losing its core values.

I believed in what Republicans told us they stood for: faith, family, hard work, opportunity, and freedom — not just for some, but for everyone. That message resonated with many Latinos, especially those like me who had roots in countries where democracy felt fragile and opportunity was never guaranteed.

Back then, the Republican Party said it wanted to earn the Hispanic vote. For a brief moment, it genuinely looked like the GOP was ready to expand its coalition.

But today, I can say with conviction: the party I joined no longer exists.

A Shift from Strategy to Survival

After Trump’s victory in 2016, the Republican Party began to fundamentally shift. Immigration reform was no longer seen as an issue to solve besides building a wall and mass deportations — it became a cultural weapon.

The vision of a big-tent Republican Party — one that welcomed Latinos, immigrants, and new Americans — quietly disappeared. In its place, a new message took hold: zero tolerance, America first, build the wall.

By 2024, a party that once prided itself on ideas had transformed into one consumed by grievance, retribution, and resentment — particularly toward Latinos. The rhetoric painted Latinos not as contributors to the American story, but as scapegoats for the nation's struggles. They were portrayed as lawbreakers, job stealers, and economic burdens — blamed for everything from lower wages to rising crime. The message was clear: Latinos were no longer seen as part of the American fabric, but as a threat to it.

What We’re All Thinking Right Now

In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump captured 46% of the Latino vote — a striking 14-point jump from 2020. Among Latino men, his support rose even higher, hitting 55%. These gains were especially pronounced in states like Florida and Texas, where Trump significantly expanded his margins.

But let’s be clear: this wasn’t the result of deep, meaningful engagement with the Latino community. Much of the support — particularly from men — was driven by a message rooted in traditional masculinity and economic frustration, not by shared values or trust. Was this a durable, long-term shift toward the GOP? I don’t think so. Trump simply benefited from the fact that Democrats took Latino voters for granted — and many of those voters noticed.

We need to be honest about what’s happening with Latino men and why so many shifted toward Trump in 2024. This wasn’t just about culture wars or personality. It reflected a deeper frustration — one that Democrats failed to acknowledge, especially around economic pressures. These are men trying to provide for their families while watching the cost of living climb and opportunities shrink. And yet, they heard little from Democrats that spoke directly to their reality. What they did hear often felt dismissive, even patronizing. Into that silence stepped a message of strength, control, and unapologetic masculinity — often wrapped in toxic overtones, yes, but it resonated. Especially in communities where men already feel ignored or diminished. If we want to understand this shift, we can’t just dismiss it as a cultural drift. One side spoke to their pain. The other didn’t show up.

At the same time, a large segment of Latino voters chose not to vote at all — a clear signal of dissatisfaction not just with one party, but with both.

So yes, Republicans made gains — but not because they’ve earned lasting loyalty. This was a protest vote, not a permanent realignment. The challenge for both parties now is to engage Latino communities with respect, with substance, and with a clear, inclusive vision — not just soundbites and slogans.