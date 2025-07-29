To read part 1 of this series, click here. To read part 2 of this series, click here.

Part 3: Staying Through the Storm – Latinas, Trump, and the Decision to Fight or Flee

When I joined the RNC in 2015, we were already deep into a primary season that—at least on the surface—felt full of promise. I had a desk at headquarters and a title: Press Secretary for Spanish-language media. I was proud of the diversity on that stage—especially Marco Rubio, the first Latino to mount a serious campaign for the presidency. The Latino vote was, without question, going to be critical, and I truly believed the base would recognize that and rally behind it.

What I didn’t see coming—what almost no one inside the building saw coming—was that Donald Trump wasn’t trying to win over the Republican base as it existed. He was aiming to reshape it. And within months, it became painfully clear: he wasn’t just running for president. He was staging a hostile takeover of the party itself.

As you can imagine, hearing him go after Latinos on the campaign trail — saying, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists” — felt like a punch to the gut. And almost immediately, it forced a question I never thought I’d have to ask: If he wins, do I walk away? Or do I stay and fight?

I didn’t have an answer. Not right away.

Trump’s announcement sent shockwaves through the building. There was confusion, fear, and, in some corners, denial. Surely this was a phase. Surely it would flame out. Surely the base wouldn’t reward that kind of rhetoric.

But for those of us inside the party — especially those working on its long-term strategy — the threat felt real. Trump’s rhetoric and agenda weren’t just unconventional; they directly challenged the vision the GOP had spent years trying to build. The party was in the midst of a deliberate rebuild, focused on broadening its appeal, growing its base among centrists and minorities we’d long overlooked. Trump wasn’t part of that plan. He was speaking to the alt-right, mobilizing disaffected rural voters who had never been politically active — and in the process, he wasn’t just running for the Republican nomination. He was reshaping the party in his own image.

That disconnect—between a party trying to evolve and a candidate eager to tear that effort down—is at the core of this story. It’s why this series exists. Because that moment, and the choices it forced, shaped everything that followed.

A Party Divided, A Staff in Freefall

As the months rolled on and Trump’s poll numbers rose, the internal divide at the RNC deepened. The communications department was walking on eggshells. Some in leadership tried to hold the line on core party values, while others began quietly aligning themselves with Trump’s movement.

Then came the moment that forced the issue.

My direct supervisor — a Mexican-American woman and one of the highest-ranking Latinas at the RNC — resigned publicly. She told the press she couldn’t support a party led by someone who demonized her community. Her resignation made national headlines. Even Perez Hilton tweeted about it.

Shortly after, Sean Spicer — then head of communications at the RNC — asked to speak with me. “Are you staying or quitting?” he asked directly.

I paused. Not because I didn’t know how I felt — but because I did. I was angry, I was disillusioned, but I wasn’t ready to give up.