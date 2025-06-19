In Part 1, we explored the true meaning of Temporary Protected Status, why it’s under threat, and the political challenges it currently poses for Venezuelans.

Totally Integrated

As of 2024, more than 610,000 people are living and working in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS). These individuals are legally employed across essential industries such as construction, home healthcare, hospitality, agriculture, childcare, and transportation. A study by the Center for American Progress found that TPS holders from just three countries—El Salvador, Honduras, and Haiti—contribute approximately $4.6 billion to the U.S. GDP annually. Contrary to common misconceptions, TPS recipients are not “living off the system.” In fact, over 80% are employed, they collectively pay an estimated $2.6 billion in federal, state, and local taxes each year, nearly 30% own homes, and they spend their incomes locally, helping to stimulate regional economies.

Two Sides of the Coin

As with any issue involving immigration, there are two sides to the policy—and its impact extends far beyond the borders of a single country. Temporary Protected Status (TPS) doesn’t just provide income for individuals living in the U.S.; it also serves as a critical lifeline for the countries they left behind.

Remittances—the money immigrants send home—constitute a substantial share of GDP in many TPS-designated nations: roughly 25% in El Salvador, 27% in Honduras, and 22% in Haiti. These funds aren’t spent on luxuries; they go toward essentials like education, medical care, food, and housing. In places grappling with natural disasters, gang violence, and failing infrastructure, remittances often offer more reliable support than government aid or international assistance.

According to data from the Migration Policy Institute and the World Bank, remittances from the U.S. to TPS-designated countries exceeded $70 billion in 2023 alone. That’s not just economic support—it’s a stabilizing force that helps keep entire nations afloat.

Sending Them Back

If we analyze the economic impact, it's clear that forcing TPS holders to return would have far-reaching consequences both in the U.S. and abroad. Domestically, it would trigger major economic disruption, particularly in labor-intensive industries in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, D.C., where TPS populations are heavily concentrated. Employers would struggle with severe labor shortages, and the U.S. economy would take a direct hit—according to the Center for American Progress, ending TPS for just Salvadorans, Hondurans, and Haitians could cost the U.S. $45 billion over the next decade. Beyond the economic toll, the humanitarian fallout would be profound. Many TPS holders have lived in the U.S. for over 20 years, building families that include U.S. citizen children. Forcibly removing them would cause widespread family separation, emotional trauma, and likely increase demand for public assistance. Meanwhile, the countries receiving returnees are often ill-equipped to handle such an influx—many struggle with strained infrastructure and lack the capacity to reintegrate deported individuals. Additionally, the collapse of remittances would further destabilize already fragile economies, exacerbating the very crises—poverty, violence, and government dysfunction—that led to TPS designations in the first place. In short, ending TPS wouldn’t solve a problem—it would create multiple new ones, both at home and abroad.

My Personal Point of View

In my view, while the current benefits of the TPS program are undeniable, the policy itself is deeply flawed and should no longer be granted in its current form. Before that sounds harsh, let me explain: the origins of TPS trace back to a policy modeled after protections offered to Chinese students, living the U.S., during the Tiananmen Square protests—meant to avoid deporting individuals to hostile or unstable regimes.

Over time, this humanitarian gesture expanded into a broader policy under the 1990 Immigration Act, extending protection to individuals who have since become fully integrated, tax-paying members of American society. However, TPS has gradually become a legal and political quagmire. From a legal standpoint, it becomes increasingly difficult for any administration to justify renewing protections when many of the designated countries have ostensibly recovered from the crises that first qualified them. Politically, in today’s polarized climate, TPS holders are often left in limbo—living, working, and contributing to their communities while facing constant uncertainty about their future. That’s not who we are as a country. We shouldn’t allow people to remain in the U.S. as political bargaining chips, subject to the whims of shifting administrations and election cycles. It’s time we acknowledge the reality: these individuals are already part of our communities. I believe we should grant permanent work permits to current TPS holders, providing them with the stability they deserve and reflecting the values we claim to uphold.

At the same time, we need a new framework—one that clearly defines eligibility, expectations, and time limits for future humanitarian protections. What frustrates me most is how both parties misuse the program: Democrats highlight only its humanitarian aspect, ignoring its legal complications, while Republicans wrongly brand it as "amnesty."

The truth is far more nuanced. TPS, despite its flaws, has provided real economic and social value—not just to recipients, but to the country as a whole. It’s time we fix it honestly, rather than letting it remain a broken yet necessary bandage on a deeply flawed immigration system.