Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicky Tade's avatar
Vicky Tade
3h

So am I reading correctly that 640,000 ish people generate 4 billion ish in revenue spending, taxes etc?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sofia Kinzinger
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sofia Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture