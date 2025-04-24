Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Dillon's avatar
Denise Dillon
Apr 24

I echo your life experiences. I am American born but raised all over the world due to my father's occupation. We lived in 3rd world countries, English was not my first language, we survived under military ruled countries and for me I always shed tears when the airplane tires touched down back on American soil. I lived with the knowledge that my nation would always be standing by in case we needed her in far away places. Now, all my beliefs have been urinated on and trampled asunder. This is not MY AMERICA!🤨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Helen Beaudin's avatar
Helen Beaudin
Apr 24

So much respect for you and your husband. Most of the world do not realize how fortunate we are. We take so much for granted. You both are a wonderful and courageous couple. With love from Canada.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sofia Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture