While working as a Staff Assistant in the Speaker’s Office, one of my duties was to check in visitors at the front desk, often alongside a Capitol Police officer stationed at the entrance. During quiet moments, we’d pass the time with small talk about our backgrounds and interests. I vividly remember one conversation where I casually mentioned that my first word as a baby was “bomba”: spanish for “bomb.” The officer’s eyes widened in surprise, and I couldn’t help but laugh. It was the first time I had shared that story with an American, and his reaction made the cultural contrast strikingly clear. I could immediately see the impact it had on him—while for me, it was a story I had told countless times. But I won’t lie: it was a revealing moment for me too. I felt the cultural difference deep in my bones—a quiet, sudden reminder of how much my roots shape who I am.

El Salvador’s history and its pursuit of democracy will forever define me, even in something as small as that fact about myself. No matter where I am or what room I’m in, I will always be a child born in El Salvador during a civil war.

El Salvador’s civil war could easily read like the plot of a comic book: an evil villain named Cuba attempts to infiltrate a sovereign nation, only for the superhero—the United States—to swoop in, save the day, and deliver the promise of freedom. As a baby, I picked up on how the adults around me would say “bomba” whenever there was a loud noise, and I began repeating the word every time I heard something explode or bang. I don’t have personal memories from those years—I was born in the late '80s, and the war officially ended in 1992 with the signing of a peace treaty. That moment marked a turning point in El Salvador’s history, as it gave rise to the country’s two major political parties for the first time.

As you can imagine, I grew up hearing countless stories about the horrors of the war. My maternal grandmother, an entrepreneur who owned several restaurants, was heavily persecuted during that time because she represented capitalism in a conflict that was essentially a battle between those who believed in communism and those who believed in the power of free enterprise.

There’s so much that could be said about that war, but I bring it up because, deep in my heart, I know how difficult it is to truly convey to Americans what the United States represents to people from other parts of the world-especially to those who have lived through the influence and power of the so-called “Leader of the Free World.” It’s more than just politics or military power; it’s a deep sense of gratitude, respect, and admiration-often born from lived experience-that’s hard to put into words.

For my family, that story wasn’t just political- it was deeply personal. In many ways, I was born into that narrative. Thanks to chain migration, I was an American by birth, and my U.S. passport held enormous weight. Growing up, my parents often spoke about its significance. To them, it wasn’t just a piece of paper; it was a shield. In a country torn by conflict, it meant safety. If we were ever in danger, that document had the power to say I belonged to the world’s most powerful nation, and therefore, I was not to be touched.

I often reflect on the irony and beauty of my journey, a girl born in the middle of a civil war in El Salvador, who grew up witnessing the cost and value of freedom, eventually finding her way to the White House. While there, I had the incredible opportunity to contribute to the United States’ efforts to support the Venezuelan people in their own fight for democracy. Standing beside Vice President Mike Pence during those pivotal moments in 2014—while Venezuelans were flooding the streets in protest—was a powerful, full-circle experience. I understood their hope, their desperation, and their sense of urgency in a way only someone who had lived it could. And now, I was in a position to help amplify their voices and be part of the response.

During the first Trump administration, there was an internal struggle to define what “America First” truly meant. For some, like Vice President Pence, it was never a call for isolationism, but rather a reaffirmation that advancing American interests abroad could—and often should—include defending the cause of freedom. He believed that while the U.S. could and should expect other nations to share the burden, American leadership on the world stage was non-negotiable. President Trump echoed that sentiment at times during his first term, but as we've come to see, the commitment was far from consistent. In his second term, he has made his stance unmistakably clear—steering U.S. foreign policy away from global engagement, showing hostility toward allies like Ukraine, and leaning heavily on protectionist tactics like tariffs. It marked a sharp break from the conservative foreign policy legacy of leaders like Ronald Reagan.

Reagan viewed America as a beacon of freedom with a moral obligation to confront tyranny, particularly during the Cold War. His foreign policy emphasized strong alliances, support for democratic movements, and a deep belief that American leadership was essential to global stability. In contrast, Trump’s “America First” doctrine has taken the Republican Party in a drastically different direction—one grounded in nationalism, skepticism of global partnerships, and a retreat from the international stage. Where Reagan saw engagement as a path to peace and enduring influence, Trump has treated foreign policy as a series of transactional exchanges, where U.S. involvement is only justified by immediate, measurable returns.

From “bomba” to the White House, from listening to war stories to standing beside Vice President Pence, my life has been shaped by the space between the country I came from and the country that claimed me. It’s in that space that I’ve come to understand not only the power of America—but also the profound responsibility that comes with it. The United States I was born into saw its global leadership as a force for freedom. But if the civil war in El Salvador were happening today, under the policies and rhetoric of Trump’s second term, my story might have ended very differently. The cold transactional view of foreign affairs all send a clear message: America no longer guarantees a lifeline to those fighting for freedom. That truth weighs heavily on me, because I know what it means to be protected by that lifeline—and what it would mean to lose it.

