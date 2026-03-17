There is a difference between controlling a message and fighting over one.

In Washington, communications teams are supposed to do the former.

Policy is debated internally. Priorities are set. Then communications staff translate those decisions into language the public can understand. Talking points are drafted. Surrogates are briefed. Messaging is organized around a clear narrative of what the administration is trying to accomplish.

That’s the traditional model.

And for decades, it more or less worked that way.

But when it came to Donald Trump, that structure never fully took hold.

During the early days of the first Trump administration, there was still an effort—at least inside parts of the communications apparatus—to operate the way previous administrations had. Policy teams would outline priorities, and communications staff would build the messaging around them.

But very quickly, it became clear that this structure was almost impossible to sustain.

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The core goal of any communications shop is simple: stay ahead of the narrative. Shape how the public understands what the administration is doing.

With Trump, staying ahead of the narrative was rarely possible.

Because policy was not always the starting point.

More often, policy emerged reactively—shaped by whatever controversy, media cycle, or political fight happened to dominate the moment. Instead of communications flowing from policy, the relationship began to reverse itself.

Messaging had to constantly adjust to the moment.

The latest headline.

The latest clip.

The latest conflict.

In other words, the communications strategy itself became reactive.

And once that dynamic set in, it changed the incentives inside the communications shop.

During the first term, one of the ideas circulating within parts of the digital team was something they called “exposure.”

The theory was simple.

Critics and trolls thrive in the shadows. But once you expose them—quote them, highlight them, ridicule them—their arguments collapse under the light.

It was a tactic borrowed from internet culture, where confrontation and public callouts drive engagement.

At first, this approach was mostly used against fringe voices online.

But slowly, the logic expanded.

If exposing critics worked on social media, why not apply the same strategy to journalists, outlets, or political opponents driving unfavorable coverage?

Instead of quietly disputing criticism or reframing the issue, the communications response increasingly moved toward confrontation.

Critics weren’t simply answered.

They were highlighted and attacked.

The conflict itself became the response.

Inside the current communications structure in the White House, it’s clear—just by analyzing how statements are drafted—that the most powerful department is not the press office.

It’s the Rapid Response team.

Rapid response operates like a permanent political war room.

Their job is to monitor television coverage, online commentary, social media posts, and breaking news throughout the day. The moment a negative story begins to gain traction, they move—sometimes within minutes. Clips are cut. Counterpoints are drafted. Posts are pushed through official and allied accounts.

The mission is simple: never allow what they perceive as a negative narrative to travel unchallenged.

Under most administrations, rapid response is a defensive tool. It corrects misinformation or provides context when coverage is incomplete.

But inside Trump’s communications ecosystem, the strategy evolved into something far more aggressive.

The assumption became that the most effective response wasn’t just factual.

It was combative.

Instead of contesting the substance of a story, the response often targets the reporter, the outlet, or the motives behind the coverage. The tone is sharp. Confrontational. Sometimes openly mocking.

The goal isn’t necessarily persuasion.

It’s overwhelming the criticism itself.

Inside the system, this is often framed as controlling the message.

But those two things are not the same.

True message control happens when an administration defines the narrative in a way that shapes how the public understands an issue. It requires clarity. Consistency. And the willingness to answer difficult questions with facts and context.

Combative messaging works very differently.

Instead of reshaping public understanding, it attempts to undermine the credibility of the person raising the question.

The hope is simple: if the source loses credibility, the criticism loses weight.

And in the short term, this can feel powerful.

A negative story appears. Within minutes, the communications machine fires back. Supporters amplify the response. The confrontation dominates the online conversation.

Inside the building, it feels like control.

But to the broader public watching from outside the political arena, the signal often looks very different.

Constant escalation rarely communicates confidence.

More often, it communicates agitation.

When every criticism is met with hostility, the response begins to look less like strength and more like a system struggling to keep control of the narrative.

And psychologically, that distinction matters.

People instinctively recognize the difference between authority and defensiveness.

Authority answers questions.

Defensiveness attacks the questioner.

The more aggressively a communications operation fights critics, the more it reveals how much those critics are shaping its behavior.

Instead of setting the agenda, the administration becomes trapped in a cycle of reaction—responding to every story, every headline, every post that threatens its image.

Combative messaging can win moments on the internet.

But moments are not the same thing as trust.

And over time, when confrontation becomes the dominant tone of an administration’s communication strategy, the impression it leaves behind is not one of control.

It’s the impression of a system that knows it’s losing control—

and is trying to fight its way back to it.

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Thank you for reading —it truly means a lot. For my paid subscribers, I’ve added an additional section where I open up about something reporters often asked during my time at the White House: why comms staffers would often request to be attributed as “A White House Official”. I share some behind-the-scenes context on why many staffers refused to attach their names publicly, even when their comments weren’t off the record. It’s a small detail in political reporting, but one that says a lot about how the communications culture inside the Trump White House actually functioned.