LISTEN TO THIS POST:

0:00 -5:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In my recent piece, I explored how the latest U.S. military strikes on Venezuelan assets may tie into the broader peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine—and how Moscow’s close ties to Nicolás Maduro could make Venezuela a bargaining chip in that global chess match. But I wanted to take a step back and look more closely at the full picture: the network of foreign powers that have propped up Maduro’s regime for years. From Cuba and Iran to China and Russia, each has extracted its own benefits—from oil and gold to surveillance and control—while helping solidify the very repression that has stripped Venezuelans of their freedom.

Cuba

Cuba’s footprint in Venezuela is deep—far deeper than most observers realize. What began under Hugo Chávez as an exchange of oil for doctors and teachers evolved into something much more pervasive: a full-scale penetration of Venezuela’s security, intelligence, and military structures. Today, Cuban operatives are believed to hold influence in key command and advisory roles across the armed forces and intelligence agencies, effectively embedding Havana’s reach within the heart of the Venezuelan state. During the 2018 protests, witnesses and human rights organizations reported sightings of Cuban personnel coordinating with security forces and even participating in intimidation tactics against demonstrators—a chilling reminder that their role extends beyond diplomacy or training. For Cuba, this relationship isn’t ideological nostalgia; it’s survival. Venezuelan oil keeps the Cuban economy afloat, and in turn, Havana helps ensure Maduro’s grip on power remains unshaken. What has emerged is not mere cooperation, but a symbiotic dependence—with consequences that reach well beyond Caracas and Havana, straight into the realm of U.S. national security.

Iran

If Cuba is the long-standing ally, Iran is the more recent but increasingly active player. According to a discussion at the Kennan Institute, Latin America has become “a playground for Russia’s anti-American influence operations… but today Russia isn’t alone in this game. In recent years Iran has become an increasingly prominent player—particularly in Venezuela” (Wilson Center).

In May 2024 the Iranian government announced it would send experts to Venezuela to assist with hospital radiation-treatment accelerators, a signal of deeper technical and political cooperation (Reuters). From the U.S. vantage point, that matters—not only because of the direct Iranian engagement, but because it offers Tehran a foothold in the western hemisphere, a region historically considered the U.S.’s backyard.

China

As I noted in my previous Substack post, China’s entanglement with Venezuela runs far deeper than trade or infrastructure—it’s an investment strategy that has spanned decades. What’s often described in purely economic terms—oil-for-loans, infrastructure projects, and resource-extraction deals—actually masks a growing web of strategic influence. The Council on Foreign Relations has documented how, for more than twenty years, Beijing has poured billions into Latin America, including Venezuela, blending economic engagement with political and security leverage. Those financial ties give China direct access to Venezuela’s vast reserves—not just oil, but gold, diamonds, iron, and bauxite. As Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told the Financial Times, “In Venezuela, in particular, what you have seen when countries from the West leave, you’ve seen companies from China, from Russia, increase their presence as a result.” In other words, China’s role in Venezuela isn’t simply about capital—it’s about control over one of the most resource-rich states in the hemisphere, and the geopolitical sway that comes with it.

Russia

Finally, Russia. Perhaps the most direct competitor to U.S. influence in Venezuela. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) calls Russia, China, Cuba, and Iran “key allies” propping up the Maduro regime (CSIS).

Russian arms transfers, military-technical cooperation and intelligence ties have been documented. A major feature: a Russian military delegation landed in Caracas in 2019; the U.S. expressed concern about nearly 100 Russian servicemen arriving (The Guardian).

A recent CSIS report on military diplomacy shows China and Russia’s growing footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean—highlighting how their cooperation with Venezuela signals long-term strategic intent, not just opportunistic deals.

From oil sanction-evasion to intelligence assistance to dual-use military technologies, Russia’s insurance-policy role with Venezuela undermines U.S. regional leverage.

Taken together, these threads reveal a sobering truth: Venezuela has become a hub for America’s adversaries to operate just beyond U.S. shores. From Cuba’s control over elements of Venezuela’s security forces, to Iran’s deepening technical cooperation, China’s grip on critical resources, and Russia’s flow of arms and intelligence—foreign powers have turned Venezuela into a platform of anti-U.S. influence and authoritarian resilience. What’s long overdue is a decisive response from Washington.

Before I close, let me just say that Venezuela’s crisis today isn’t only geopolitical—it’s deeply humanitarian too. These foreign actors have been complicit in the repression of the Venezuelan people, propping up a regime that holds its citizens hostage while draining off the nation’s wealth for their own gain. For years, Venezuelans have fought—often at great personal risk—for the promise of freedom and democracy. Their patience has been extraordinary, but their hope is wearing thin. They are in a desperate need of a concerted effort from the international community to match their courage with action.

Share

Thank you so much for reading this piece. As always, I’m truly grateful for all your support and the kind words of encouragement you send. As a special bonus for paid subscribers, I’m including an extra paragraph with concrete figures that illustrate just how much wealth Venezuela possesses—and how, despite international sanctions, much of it continues to flow to foreign actors while ordinary Venezuelans face extreme poverty. This data helps paint a fuller picture of the stark contrast between the country’s abundant resources and the daily struggles of its people.