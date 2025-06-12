There are growing rumors that ICE may be targeting churches—a chilling development that should alarm anyone who believes in basic human dignity, regardless of political affiliation.

Let’s be clear: this would directly contradict a long-standing directive within the Department of Homeland Security to avoid enforcement actions at “sensitive locations”—places like hospitals, schools, and houses of worship. While this guidance isn’t codified in law, it has been respected for years across both Republican and Democratic administrations. Why? Because there was a shared understanding—or at least there used to be—that some lines shouldn’t be crossed.

Because who are we as a nation if we can’t allow people to turn to their faith in moments of uncertainty, or to seek medical care in times of illness—without the fear of being detained or deported? What kind of country denies compassion at the most critical points of human need?

Let me be clear:

I support legal immigration. I believe in strong borders. And yes, I believe that our national security must come first. But enforcing the law and governing with principle are not mutually exclusive. A true leader knows how to apply justice without cruelty, and how to lead without inciting panic or fear.

It is only dictatorships that govern through intimidation—because they fear being overthrown. That’s not who we are. Or at least, that’s not who we’re supposed to be.

Elections have consequences. And what we’re witnessing now is not just a policy shift—it’s a moral shift. A spiritual one. If we allow fear to dictate our politics and cruelty to define our enforcement, we are not just bending the rules—we are breaking as a nation.

Compassion should never be controversial. And churches should never become hunting grounds. NEVER!

