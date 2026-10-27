There is a stage in every political campaign that I have always found fascinating. Not necessarily because of the politics, but because of the psychology behind it.

Having worked in communications for political campaigns, I can tell you that campaigns are much more than speeches, television ads, debates, and candidates shaking hands. Behind the scenes, there is an entire communications operation designed to move people through different stages of awareness, persuasion, and ultimately, action.

And while every campaign is different, most follow a similar progression.

First, you introduce yourself.

Because before someone can trust you, they need to know who you are.

This initial stage is about building name recognition. Who is this candidate? What do they stand for? Why should voters care?

At this point, the communications strategy is focused on establishing an identity. You want voters to recognize a name, associate it with certain values, and begin developing a sense of familiarity.

Then comes the battle for credibility.

Once voters know who the candidates are, campaigns begin making the case for why their candidate deserves the job and why their opponent does not.

This is where the contrast becomes sharper. Campaigns highlight differences in policies, records, leadership, judgment, and character. They work to establish credibility for their candidate while challenging the credibility of the opposition.

The goal is no longer simply to be recognized. It is to persuade.

To give voters a reason to believe that one candidate represents a better choice than the other. And then, as Election Day approaches, something interesting happens. The entire communications strategy begins to shift.

Welcome to GOTV.

In campaign language, GOTV stands for Get Out the Vote.

It is the final stage of a campaign, when the focus shifts from convincing people who to vote for to making sure those who are likely to support you actually show up and cast their ballots. By this point, campaigns have spent months, introducing candidates, building credibility, defending records, attacking opponents, and persuading undecided voters.

But none of that matters if people don’t vote.

And that is why the final days of a campaign are so fascinating from a communications perspective. The messaging becomes shorter. More direct. More emotional. The language changes. Instead of simply explaining why a candidate deserves your vote, campaigns begin reminding you why your vote matters.

“This election is too important to sit out.”

“Your voice matters.”

“Your community is counting on you.”

“The future is in your hands.”

“Make a plan to vote.”

There is a reason these messages become so repetitive. Campaigns understand something fundamental about human behavior: believing in something does not automatically translate into taking action.

People need motivation. They need reminders. Sometimes they need a sense of urgency. And perhaps most importantly, they need to believe that their participation actually means something.

This is what I call: The psychology of urgency

Urgency is one of the most powerful tools in political communications. As Election Day approaches, campaigns begin emphasizing time, consequences, and personal responsibility.

“Only three days left.”

“Tomorrow is Election Day.”

“This is your last chance to make your voice heard.”

There is a psychological reason behind this. Human beings are remarkably good at postponing things, even things we genuinely believe are important. We tell ourselves we’ll do it tomorrow. That someone else will take care of it. That our individual contribution probably won’t make much of a difference anyway.

Urgency interrupts that thinking. It creates a moment in which an abstract responsibility becomes an immediate decision.

But urgency alone isn’t enough.

Fear of losing something can motivate people. Anger can motivate people. Frustration can motivate people. Political campaigns know this, and many rely heavily on those emotions. But there is another kind of motivation that I find much more interesting.

The desire to matter.

We all want to believe we have a purpose

Think about it.

As human beings, we spend much of our lives searching for meaning. We want to know that our work matters. That our relationships matter. That the choices we make have consequences beyond ourselves. We want to belong to something.

A family. A community. A cause. A country.

We want to feel that our presence makes a difference. And that desire doesn’t disappear when we enter a voting booth. In fact, democracy offers us something rather extraordinary. It gives every eligible citizen an opportunity to participate in something much bigger than themselves.

For one moment, the person who runs a company and the person who cleans its offices hold the same political power at the ballot box. One vote. The wealthy and the struggling. The famous and the unknown. The person whose voice reaches millions and the person who rarely feels heard.

One vote each.

There is something profoundly beautiful about that.

Because democracy, at its best, reminds us that our worth as participants in society is not determined by our wealth, our influence, our social status, or the size of our audience. We are not simply spectators watching powerful people make decisions.

We are part of the decision.

And I think that is one of the most meaningful ideas a political campaign can communicate. Not simply that a candidate needs you. But that your country needs you.

The difference between being counted and belonging

There is an important distinction between telling someone their vote counts and making them understand that they belong.

One is mathematical.

The other is deeply human.

Campaigns spend enormous amounts of money studying voter behavior. They analyze turnout history, demographics, voting patterns, and probabilities. They build sophisticated models to identify who is likely to vote, who might need encouragement, and who may stay home. Behind the scenes, voters can become numbers on a spreadsheet. But good communications can do something those spreadsheets cannot.

They can remind people that they are more than a number.

That they are members of a community whose future they have a right to help shape. That they have a responsibility not only to themselves, but to their neighbors, their children, and the generations that will come after them.

And that even when their preferred candidate loses, their participation was not meaningless.

This is an important point.

Because the value of voting cannot depend entirely on whether we win. If it did, democracy would be nothing more than a contest in which only the winning side mattered.

But democracy is not supposed to work that way.

Its strength comes from the collective participation of people who disagree, who have different priorities, who come from different backgrounds, and who still recognize that they share responsibility for the future of their country.

Belonging in a democracy does not require agreement. It requires participation, mutual respect, and a recognition that we all have a stake in what happens next.

The beauty of being one among millions, and at the same time, its beauty that no single person is supposed to own the future of a nation.

We build that future collectively.

One person. One decision. One vote at a time.