Every election cycle, the language gets harsher. Opponents aren’t just “wrong” anymore — they’re “stupid,” “evil,” “vermin,” or “un-American.” Social media memes flatten millions of people into stereotypes. News clips pit “us” against “them” like rival teams in an endless death match.

At its core, this isn’t just strategy — it’s psychology. Dehumanization is a way of stripping complexity away so we don’t have to feel empathy for the other side. Psychologists call this moral disengagement: when we turn off our normal moral restraints and justify cruelty because the people on the receiving end are seen as less than fully human.

But behind the harsh words and caricatures, there’s something even deeper at work: fear.

Politics thrives on a universal anxiety — that we are being overtaken, forgotten, or left behind.

For some, it’s the fear that rapid cultural change means their values no longer count. For others, it’s the fear that economic shifts will erase their place in society. And for nearly everyone, it’s the fear of being powerless in a world moving faster than we can process.

Dehumanization is the shortcut our brains take to manage that fear. If “the other side” is painted as dangerous, corrupt, or stupid, then our own pain suddenly feels righteous. We’re not being left behind — we’re being attacked. And once you frame politics in those terms, empathy becomes weakness, compromise becomes betrayal, and cruelty becomes justified.

As someone who worked at the Department of Homeland Security, I’ve seen this up close. I spent years alongside CBP and ICE agents — men and women whose actions I barely recognize when I see them on TV. Lately, I’ve been trying to understand what changed.

Over time, I’ve realized how the cycle of dehumanization has seeped into their work. Many of these agents have carried years of frustration — sometimes being sidelined or under-resourced under one administration, left watching national security threats unfold without the tools they need. Then, in other cycles, they’ve been held up as enforcers of impossible expectations, told that the only way to “win” is to harden themselves and strip empathy from the job.

That kind of psychological whiplash breeds anger and detachment. To survive, they begin to see the people they encounter — migrants, asylum seekers, even families — not as human beings, but as obstacles in a mission they’ve been told defines their worth. And in turn, the public begins to lose empathy for them too. And the cycle continues.

So where does it stop? We can debate policy, funding, and structure all we want, but what’s been lost is more fundamental: our shared sense of dignity. Once that erodes — on both sides — the damage isn’t just political. It’s psychological.

Our nervous systems weren’t built for the constant firehose of political chaos. Under stress, the brain craves simplicity: us vs. them, heroes vs. villains. This is why candidates, parties, and media outlets lean into fear — it keeps people hooked.

But the cost is real:

Polarization deepens, because compromise feels like surrender.

Stress and burnout rise, as constant outrage keeps us in fight-or-flight mode.

Empathy collapses, making it easier to tolerate policies or actions we’d normally find unacceptable.

It’s not just our politics that erode — it’s our ability to detach, breathe, and see the humanity in people who don’t vote like us.

Dehumanization and fear work together like gears in a machine:

Fear of being left behind heightens stress.

Stress drives us toward simplistic, dehumanizing narratives.

Those narratives then justify more extreme actions, which stoke even more fear.

It’s a cycle — one that politicians know how to exploit, and one that media algorithms are designed to reward.

Breaking the Pattern

The antidote isn’t easy. It requires consciously choosing to humanize those we disagree with — not because we agree with them, but because recognizing their humanity protects our own.

It means asking:

What fear is driving their anger?

What fear is driving mine?

How do we move beyond fear of being left behind to a politics of being carried forward together?

That shift isn’t just political. It’s psychological, emotional, and deeply personal.

Because if we don’t want to be dehumanized, we have to stop dehumanizing others — even when the fear inside us tells us otherwise.

✨ Fear is universal. But so is dignity. And the more we cling to the first, the more we risk losing the second.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this piece. For paid subscribers, I’ve added a bonus paragraph at the end — a more personal reflection on how I deal with the MAGA crowd and the people who send hate messages to my family. It’s not easy to talk about, but I think it’s an important part of understanding what it really means to break the cycle of fear and anger.