Mara Lesemann
1d

Another area where this has gone on for centuries - and which I bring up frequently as it's part of the ethnic make-up of many Americans, including my family - is Ireland. Protestants vs Catholics mirrors the England vs Ireland battles that came previously. It's been a fight over the "other" that has killed enormous numbers over the centuries while driving many more of out of the country.

Joan Bailey
21h

Sofia, excellent synopsis of our present day situation that has a very long repeating history over many, many decades. We are well aware of this happening over and over from past abuses of one group of people trying to destroy another group. And yet, we as mankind cannot seem to strive for something better for ourselves as humans. I still do not understand how so many delusional people can’t see what’s staring them right in their face. The inhumane treatment of people by power hungry “strongmen” (who are actually weak) is reprehensible. I fear this vicious cycle will continue without end. I still don’t understand how this country cannot implement a successful immigration system. We need the hard working immigrants in this country. I mean, it’s not rocket science.

