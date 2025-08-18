If history has taught us anything, is that sometimes power doesn’t just corrupt—it manipulates. Every dictator, every leader who’s abused power has reached for the same cheap trick: find a group to blame, turn them into villains, and rally the people against them.

It’s almost formulaic.

Step one: accuse your opposition of corruption. Paint them as weak, dishonest, or dangerous. Step two: pick a segment of the population to scapegoat. Someone that can be branded as a threat, a group that can be isolated. Step three: amplify fear until people believe their very safety depends on siding with you, the “strong leader.”

We’ve seen it across centuries and continents. Hugo Chávez in Venezuela blamed the wealthy elite, portraying them as greedy oligarchs stealing from the people. Joseph Stalin targeted the poor and rural farmers, accusing them of “hoarding” grain and branding them as enemies of the state. Adolf Hitler divided Germany along racial lines, scapegoating Jews as the root of the nation’s decline. In Rwanda, Hutu leaders weaponized ethnic differences, vilifying the Tutsi minority before unleashing genocide. And time and again in the Middle East, from Saddam Hussein in Iraq to Bashar al-Assad in Syria, leaders have exploited religion and sectarian divides to isolate, weaken, and control. The strategy is always the same: pick a target, vilify them, and watch your power grow.

And here we are again.

In today’s America, the rhetoric around immigration isn’t really about immigration policy. It isn’t about the broken system, the endless loopholes, or the fact that illegal activity doesn’t just come from Hispanic migrants crossing the southern border. It’s much bigger, and more complicated, than that.

But that’s not the story we’re being sold.

Instead, the narrative zeroes in on one group: Latinos at the border. The faces of desperate families become the faces of crime. The language turns from policy to panic. Migrants aren’t portrayed as people anymore—they’re branded as invaders.

Take this quote from Stephen Miller, Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff: “I’m yelling because children are being raped and murdered by illegal immigrants!”

Think about that for a second. Not “we need to fix the system.” Not “our laws aren’t working.” But “…children are being raped and murdered by illegal immigrants.” It’s not just a statement—it’s a weapon. It’s designed to trigger fear.

Does that mean we should have open borders? Absolutely not. Everyone should be expected to follow the law, respect our nation, and not abuse the system. But who is really at fault for the system being broken? Let’s be honest—Washington. Immigration has been a political football for decades, and that’s the real problem.

There’s a reason the narrative keeps getting twisted: it’s convenient. It lets Washington avoid admitting the truth—that they allowed the system to collapse. They don’t have to own the loopholes, the failures, the laws ignored. Instead, they point outward at the vulnerable and say: They’re the problem.

Manipulating the narrative is cowardice dressed up as strength.

And the saddest part? It works. History shows us it always works. Fear is powerful. Fear can silence compassion, erase nuance, and make good people believe terrible things.

But we can’t afford to keep falling for it. The real danger behind this type of rhetoric— isn’t the families showing up at our border—it’s the leaders who keep recycling the same old trick, betting that we’ll once again choose fear over truth.