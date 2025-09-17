One of the most important skills you can develop as a news consumer is learning to tell the difference between a pundit and a surrogate — because they’re not the same thing, and mistaking one for the other can warp how you see the news.

Here’s a quick guide:

Pundits are commentators. Their job is to analyze the news, share their point of view, and ideally back it up with facts, polling data, and context. Pundits might lean left or right, but they aren’t officially tied to a campaign. When you hear them talk, you’ll notice they often bring up multiple perspectives, admit uncertainty, or even critique “their side” when it’s warranted.

Surrogates, on the other hand, are campaign messengers. Their job is not analysis — it’s persuasion. They are representing a candidate, a party, or an administration. They are rehearsed, talking off prepared talking points, and will almost always stay on message no matter what the interviewer asks.

And here’s something most viewers don’t realize: surrogates aren’t always politicians. They can be business owners, activists, influencers, former campaign staffers, professors, or even subject-matter experts. The common thread isn’t their title — it’s their role. They have been briefed, and they have a message to deliver.

You can usually spot a surrogate because they pivot back to the same few phrases, sound like they’re on repeat from other interviews, and rarely concede that their side might be wrong.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look

When I started working at the Republican National Committee (RNC) in 2015, one of my first jobs was leading bookings for Spanish-language media. My job was to take requests for interviews and assign surrogates who could deliver the party’s message.

Sometimes I would pitch stories to networks with specific surrogates in mind — because I knew they would be disciplined, stay on talking points, and help drive a particular narrative we wanted in the news cycle.

Later, when I worked with the White House communications team, I saw this process at an even bigger scale. The White House kept a running list of trusted surrogates — members of Congress, yes, but also business leaders, community activists, professors, and even social media influencers. These surrogates would join weekly calls with the press team, get fresh talking points, and be encouraged to repeat those points in every interview, op-ed, or panel they joined.

And surrogates love it. Being in that inner circle makes them feel close to power. The more they successfully carry the message and generate headlines favorable to the administration, the more access they get. It’s a reward system — say the right things, get closer to the action.

From the inside, I started to see how carefully this messaging ecosystem was managed. It isn’t just “people sharing their opinions.” It’s a highly coordinated effort to influence what you think about an issue — and even what issues you think about in the first place.

Why This Matters

As viewers, we need to know who we’re listening to. Not because one side is good and the other is bad — but because we deserve to be informed, not manipulated.

When you can spot the difference between a pundit and a surrogate, you start to hear the news differently. You’ll notice when someone is providing honest analysis versus when someone is staying tightly “on message.”

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t listen to surrogates — they can tell you a lot about how campaigns and administrations want to be perceived. But it does mean you should take what they say with a grain of salt.

The goal of news should be to inform. Our job as viewers is to stay alert, compare multiple sources, and draw our own conclusions. Don’t outsource your judgment to anyone — not a pundit, not a surrogate.

Here’s a news clip from yesterday’s panel on “The Arena with Kasie Hunt”. Tell me in the comments: pundit or surrogate?

Ask yourself: Who is he really speaking to? The American people—or the White House? Is he working to shape public opinion, or just trying to earn a pat on the back from the White House?

