Somewhere along the way, a quiet fear took root — the fear that if Spanish flourishes in America, English will somehow fade. This idea is the heartbeat of the so-called “displacement theory,” the false notion that language is a zero-sum game, that to embrace one tongue is to betray another. This fear didn’t appear on its own; it’s been carefully nurtured by some in politics — and today, it’s spreading faster than ever.

But fear is not fact. English is not under threat.

English remains the language of commerce and culture — from Hollywood to Capitol Hill, from corporate boardrooms to morning school announcements. It defines the rhythm of American life. What truly fades, generation after generation, is Spanish. As second- and third-generation families are pulled deeper into the current of American culture, the accent softens, the vocabulary shrinks, and the language that once filled dinner tables, lullabies, and family prayers slowly gives way to English. In time, Spanish becomes something remembered more than lived — not a daily habit, but a heritage, tender and distant.

The irony is that Spanish has always been here. Long before there was a United States, there was San Agustín — founded by Spaniards in 1565, the oldest continuously inhabited city in the country. Spanish-speaking settlers built towns and missions across Florida, Texas, California, and New Mexico generations before Jamestown or Plymouth ever appeared on a map. Their language named the land itself: Los Angeles, San Antonio, Santa Fe — not as decoration, but as declaration. These names are living reminders that Spanish is not foreign to America’s story — it is woven into its very beginning. To deny that isn’t an act of patriotism; it’s an act of forgetting who we are. Because to reject Spanish is to reject a part of ourselves — our victories and our struggles, our conquests and our treaties, the rich and complicated history that ultimately bound us together.

And yet, despite that history, one faction of American politics has chosen to turn language itself into a dividing line. Over the past decade, parts of the Republican Party have embraced the “replacement” fear — warning that immigrants and their languages are changing the country beyond recognition. Once a fringe conspiracy, it has now crept into mainstream rhetoric, shaping debates on immigration, education, and culture. The result has been an atmosphere where Spanish itself is treated with suspicion, a proxy in the fight over who “belongs.”

It was not always this way. Not long ago, President George W. Bush approached Spanish not as a threat but as a bridge. He campaigned in Spanish, gave interviews in Spanish-language media, and often opened speeches with “Mi familia y yo les damos la bienvenida. ” His approach was simple: if you want to lead the whole country, you speak to the whole country — in every language that makes it whole. Bush didn’t see bilingualism as division; he saw it as strength, as a way of binding Americans closer together— because a united nation is a strong nation.

Contrast that with Donald Trump’s presidency. His administration issued an executive order declaring English the official language of the United States, and in doing so revoked long-standing federal requirements that agencies provide “meaningful access” to people with limited English proficiency. That change gave federal agencies wide discretion to reduce or even eliminate Spanish-language services. It didn’t just shift policy — it shifted the message. Translation and interpretation became optional, not guaranteed. At agencies like Homeland Security, contracts with interpreters were canceled, and employees were instructed to end calls they could not handle in English rather than transfer them to a translator. These weren’t bureaucratic efficiencies. They were signals, designed to tell millions of Americans that their language — and by extension, their identity — was unwelcome in the nation’s institutions.

Meanwhile, other nations treat multilingualism as a strategic advantage. In China, students are urged to master English and often a third language, because linguistic versatility is seen as a lever of economic power. Nearly 390 million Chinese citizens now speak English, making China home to the world’s largest English-learning population. In Europe, multilingualism is celebrated as sophistication — French, German, Spanish, Italian, and English coexist in schools and workplaces as a matter of pride. Multilingual citizens are not feared; they are valued as more employable, more worldly, more capable of competing on a global stage.

Canada shows us what this looks like closer to home. With fewer than eight million French speakers in a population of forty million, it enshrined bilingualism in its national identity. French isn’t seen as a rival to English, but as a defining feature of being Canadian. Canada did not collapse under the weight of two languages. It grew stronger.

America could do the same — and more. With more than 42 million Spanish speakers today and an estimated 138 million by 2050, Spanish is not an add-on to our culture. It is part of our DNA. Our real strength will come not from pretending that English and Spanish must compete, but from admitting they already coexist — and that our national identity is richer for it.

Spanish is not a threat to America. It is a mirror. It shows us who we’ve been — explorers, settlers, workers — and who we are becoming. Our weakness lies in denial. Our strength lies in celebration. When we finally recognize Spanish as ours, not theirs, we will be closer to the truth: America has always been bilingual.

