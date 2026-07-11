Political culture is the inherited set of beliefs a people hold about power itself — what it’s for, what it owes the people under it, and what counts as normal. It isn’t written into any law. It’s the operating system running underneath the formal one, the assumptions a society stops noticing because it’s stopped arguing about them.

The psychology behind it is simple, and that’s what makes it powerful. People don’t sit down and consciously decide to accept a rigged system. They just live inside it long enough that it stops looking rigged and starts looking like the shape of reality. The brain adapts to whatever baseline it’s given and then treats that baseline as neutral. It’s the same mechanism that lets you stop smelling a room after ten minutes in it. Give a population enough generations under a self-serving system, and “those in power take what they can” quietly graduates from observation to assumption. Nobody has to defend it anymore. It’s just how things are.

Growing up abroad has let me compare different political cultures up close, and the psychology behind them fascinates me — but it's alarming too, because I'm coming to understand that no nation is immune to political culture shifting the wrong way.

Political culture doesn’t just describe a government. It molds a population, and it can hold that shape for generations, long after the specific people who built it are gone. I watched corruption stop being scandalous and become simply something all politicians do — not a deviation from the job, but a baseline assumption you priced in before you ever cast a vote. I watched it become typical for government officials to favor their own families, hand out positions and contracts to relatives, and treat public office as a private inheritance rather than a public trust. I watched due process become political — not blind, not procedural, but something that bent depending on who was asking and who they knew. Whether a case moved forward or quietly disappeared had less to do with the law than with who currently held power.

None of this is unique to where I grew up. It’s common across much third world countries, and their own people are not naive about it. They know it isn’t how things are supposed to work. Ask them and they’ll tell you plainly that it’s wrong. But knowing something is wrong and still expecting it are two different things, and most people have settled into the second. “That’s just politics” is not said with anger. It’s said the way you’d describe the weather — something to plan around, not something you expect to change.

That gap, between knowing better and expecting better, is where the real danger lives. Not in the corruption itself, but in the moment a population quietly stops setting expectations for the people who govern them. It’s the moment nobody in power has to stand up and say, clearly, that’s not who we are. Once that sentence stops getting said, the door isn’t just open. It’s been taken off the hinges.

And it never happens all at once. Nobody wakes up one day in a captured state. It happens administration by administration, each one behaving a little more like the last, each successive government treating the previous one’s overreach as the new floor rather than a warning. By the time it’s fully normalized, there’s no single moment you can point to and say, that’s when we lost it. It was lost gradually enough that almost nobody was watching closely enough to notice the exact point of the crossing.

Which is exactly why that point matters so much. There is real power in noticing the line the moment it gets crossed — not after the fifth time, not once the behavior has already become a pattern nobody remarks on, but the first time. Accountability delivered early is cheap. It costs a political career, maybe an election, maybe a headline. Accountability delivered late costs something closer to the whole system, because by then the behavior isn’t an incident anymore. It’s a norm, and norms don’t get undone by a single scandal or a single election. They get undone the same way they got built: slowly, and only if enough people decide to stop treating them as weather.

The lesson politicians take from a population is almost always the lesson that population is willing to enforce. If the first instance of favoritism, or the first case of politicized justice, or the first time due process bends for someone connected, gets met with real consequence — not outrage on social media, but actual accountability — every administration that follows learns something specific: this will not be tolerated here. If it gets met with a shrug, they learn something just as specific, and just as durable.

Political culture isn’t handed down once and then left alone. It’s re-decided constantly, by what a population is willing to let slide and what it isn’t. The version of it we end up with, generations from now, is being written right now, in how firmly or how loosely we respond to the first crossing, not the hundredth.

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Thanks for reading — I know this one ran long. For paid subscribers, I'm adding a bonus paragraph below on where I think we are right now specifically: the dangerous blind spot that tends to open up inside a party when the abuse in question happens to be benefiting their own side. It's the part of this whole dynamic that's easiest to miss from the inside, and I think it's worth sitting with.

I'm also including a short survey. This account has grown into a little corner of the world I care a lot about, and I realized I want to know more about the people actually in it with me — who you are, what brought you here, and where you're at in all of this too. Would mean a lot if you took a minute to answer.

LINK: https://sofiakinzinger.substack.com/survey/8103963