I've been sitting with this for a few weeks. Something caught me completely off guard while watching the Artemis II coverage — a feeling I couldn't quite place, couldn't quite name. It took me a while to actually understand it. And now that I do, I want to share it. Because I don't think I was alone.

It wasn't just pride, though there was plenty of that. It wasn't just awe, though what those four astronauts did was genuinely awe-inspiring. What caught me watching that mission — what stirred something deep — was joy paired with an unexpected sense of safety. A very specific kind of feeling. The kind that only shows up when something you have been quietly, deeply longing for finally arrives.

And what I had been longing for — what I didn’t even have the words to name until Artemis II handed it to me — was this: watching our country operate with total clarity. Total control. Focused, precise, and flawless. One stage at a time.

Think about what we watched. A spacecraft named Integrity — that name alone — launching on schedule, executing every burn correctly, traveling 252,760 miles from Earth, farther than any human being has ever been. Stage by stage, the mission unfolded. The trajectory corrections. The lunar approach. The flyby on April 6th, where the crew spent seven hours documenting the surface in breathtaking detail. The communications blackout as they passed behind the Moon. The solar eclipse viewed from space. And then the long journey home, the re-entry, the splashdown off the coast of San Diego — safe, complete, perfect.

Every single stage, handled. Every challenge, met. Nothing left to chaos. Nothing spinning out of control. Just a team of extraordinarily prepared human beings doing what they set out to do, exactly as planned, one careful and deliberate step at a time.

I sat there watching it and something in me just... released. Like a breath I had been holding for years finally let go.

Here is the thing about longing — it is quiet. It doesn't always announce itself. It lives underneath the noise of everything else, the anxiety and the anger and the exhaustion, and you don't always know it's there until the thing you've been missing suddenly shows up. And then the relief is so sudden and so complete that it takes a moment to even recognize it for what it is.

That’s what happened to me.

For a long time now, so much of what we’ve witnessed in this country has felt like the opposite of control. Chaos as a strategy. Confusion as a tool. A constant sense that no one is steering, that nothing has a plan, that we are just lurching from one moment to the next with no clear mission and no steady hand. You get used to it, in a way. You adjust. But something in you never stops longing for the alternative.

And then Artemis II happened. And the alternative showed up on live television, in real time, in the most dramatic way imaginable — human beings traveling to the Moon and back without a single thing going wrong. Not because nothing was hard. Everything was hard. But because the people responsible were prepared, clear-eyed, and completely in command of what they were doing.

It felt safe.

And then there were the astronauts themselves. The bond between those four people — you could feel it through the screen. The way they moved through the mission together, the way their families watched from the ground, the joy on the faces of the scientists in mission control who had spent years getting to this moment. All of it felt so deeply human. So full of purpose and love and trust in one another.

Watching that, on top of everything else, was almost too much. In the best possible way. It was a reminder that when people are united around a clear mission — when there is no confusion about what we’re doing or why — something extraordinary becomes possible. Something that has never been done before becomes something that just... happened. Beautifully. Together.

That is what competence looks like. That is what clarity feels like. And God, we have missed it.

I’m not writing this to be political. I’m writing this because I think the feeling Artemis II awakened in so many of us is important — and worth paying attention to. The joy we felt wasn’t random. It was the joy of a longing being met. And a longing that powerful is information. It is telling us something about what we need. About what we deserve. About what is possible.

We watched our country operate at its absolute best. Focused. Controlled. Executing something that had never been done before, stage by stage, without fear and without division. We felt what it feels like when things work. When the people in charge know what they’re doing and do it with grace.

May that feeling stay with us. May it raise our expectations. May it remind us — every time we are tempted to accept chaos as normal — that we have seen the other thing. We have felt it. We cried because of it.

And we are allowed to want it back.