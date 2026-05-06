Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

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Susan
4d

Yes- and not just that it felt like what life was before every fact was questioned as possible fake news. It felt not only nonpolitical and nondivisive, but really transcendent in a very unifying way. Something that went beyond this everyday despair to something greater than either the oppressed or the oppressors. For some it was about God, for others about the principles and forces that hold the universe together. Before our eyes. Thank you for expressing it so beautifully.

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Vermontana's avatar
Vermontana
4d

This is a gorgeous piece of writing, of thinking, of feeling. Thank you Sophia.

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