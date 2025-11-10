Listen To This Post:

Jennifer Lawrence recently said in an interview that she no longer wants to talk about politics. She explained that, after years of seeing how divisive public discourse has become, she questions whether celebrity opinions make any difference at all. “As we’ve learned, election after election,” she said, “celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for.” She also added that she doesn’t want her political views to interfere with her work — that she wants audiences to “still get lost” in her art, without the distraction of judgment tied to her beliefs.

I understand that feeling — the exhaustion, the questioning of whether speaking up is even worth it. After the 2024 election, I went through a similar phase of self-doubt. I wondered whether using my own voice — and exposing my family in the process — had been worth it. Like Jennifer, I wrestled with the fatigue that comes from giving so much of yourself to a conversation that feels increasingly harsh, divided, and thankless.

But here is where we interpret this moment differently. I cannot say I value democracy while also believing that my voice doesn’t matter. That, to me, is the paradox — and the beauty — of democracy itself. Without all our voices, there is no democracy. Especially for those who have a platform, a following, or even a small audience — there’s a civic duty that comes with that privilege: to speak, to question, to participate in shaping our collective direction.

Participation in democracy isn’t about guaranteeing outcomes. It’s not about convincing others or ensuring that our side wins. We speak because we are members of a society that recognizes our right — and our responsibility — to do so. We share our ideas and desires because that’s how a free people govern themselves. Others may disagree, and we have to be okay with that. But silence, especially silence born of fear, is corrosive.

Jennifer’s comments reveal something important about where we are as a country — how fear has seeped into every space of public life. It’s not just artists. It’s companies, journalists, and citizens who feel the pressure to stay quiet in order to stay safe, relevant, or employable. That normalization of silence — that instinct to protect oneself rather than speak freely — is precisely what happens in authoritarian systems. It should never be acceptable in the country that was born from the idea of liberty and enshrined in a Bill of Rights.

Yes, she has every right to withdraw from public political conversation. But the fact that her withdrawal feels understandable, even logical, says a lot about how dangerous this culture of intimidation has become. When people with power or influence decide to stay silent because the personal cost is too high, democracy weakens — because those decisions are made through an individual lens, not a collective one.

If she stays silent, she can continue to make films and create art. But if the country loses its democracy, she won’t have the freedom to create at all. The risk of speaking out may be personal in the short term, but the risk of silence is collective — and far more permanent.

Many of us feel discouraged after 2024 election. We were shocked, frustrated, and even hopeless. But the truth is, this country remains electorally divided — and Trump’s victory didn’t happen because the majority supports him. It happened because millions of Americans stayed home. They gave up. They believed their voices didn’t matter.

That is our greatest mistake — to believe we are powerless in the face of power.

The moment we start thinking they are bigger than us, they win.

And that is not true.

Thank you for reading — and for being part of this community.

