Hi everyone — PoliPlay is back!

Get ready to step into high-stakes roles, navigate complex political challenges, and collaborate on crafting smart, strategic solutions. Each week, we dive into a new case study that sharpens our analytical thinking and creativity.

As always, let’s keep our discussions respectful and open-minded — there's so much we can learn from each other.

This week’s focus? A communication crisis case study — my favorite!

Looking forward to hearing your insights.

Game Guidelines:

• Leader Profile: The leader we’re analyzing is a fictional character—not Speaker Mike Johnson or any real-world figure. This character is doing their best to govern effectively, maintain party unity, and navigate the challenges of a slim majority.

• Idea Sharing: Step into the role of a top political advisor. Share your strategic advice in the comments—there are no wrong answers! Every perspective adds depth to the discussion and helps us explore a range of possibilities.

• Focus of Analysis: Let’s approach this exercise with open minds. Set aside personal political views and focus on the broader challenge of balancing effective governance with party cohesion. Our goal is to explore how leadership decisions are shaped under pressure.

Scenario Overview:

Role: Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Majority: Your party holds 219 seats to 216—a slim 2-seat margin

Timeframe: Mid-2025

Party Dynamics: Progressive wing vs. moderates; divided on key policy directions

Opposition: Highly disciplined minority party ready to exploit any weakness

Media Landscape: Hyper-partisan coverage, rapid social media cycles, disinformation threats.

Congressman Tom Green, a senior committee chair from your party (House Oversight), is accused of insider trading, tied to stock purchases following a classified national security briefing.

Key Facts:

A leak to the media reveals the timing of the trades.

Public outrage escalates, fueled by viral coverage.

Ethics Committee launches investigation; DOJ signals interest.

The member denies wrongdoing but refuses to step down.

The opposition calls for expulsion and paints the scandal as systemic corruption within your party.

Communication & Political Challenges:

Optics of Accountability vs. Party Unity: Forcing the member out risks losing the majority.

Media Pressure: Round-the-clock coverage with calls for immediate action.

Internal Factionalism: The extreme side of the party demand action; moderates fear midterm backlash.

Public Trust: Your approval ratings are slipping under accusations of inaction.

Let’s play PoliPlay! 😊