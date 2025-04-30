Hi everyone — PoliPlay is back!
Get ready to step into high-stakes roles, navigate complex political challenges, and collaborate on crafting smart, strategic solutions. Each week, we dive into a new case study that sharpens our analytical thinking and creativity.
As always, let’s keep our discussions respectful and open-minded — there's so much we can learn from each other.
This week’s focus? A communication crisis case study — my favorite!
Looking forward to hearing your insights.
Game Guidelines:
• Leader Profile: The leader we’re analyzing is a fictional character—not Speaker Mike Johnson or any real-world figure. This character is doing their best to govern effectively, maintain party unity, and navigate the challenges of a slim majority.
• Idea Sharing: Step into the role of a top political advisor. Share your strategic advice in the comments—there are no wrong answers! Every perspective adds depth to the discussion and helps us explore a range of possibilities.
• Focus of Analysis: Let’s approach this exercise with open minds. Set aside personal political views and focus on the broader challenge of balancing effective governance with party cohesion. Our goal is to explore how leadership decisions are shaped under pressure.
Scenario Overview:
Role: Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives
Majority: Your party holds 219 seats to 216—a slim 2-seat margin
Timeframe: Mid-2025
Party Dynamics: Progressive wing vs. moderates; divided on key policy directions
Opposition: Highly disciplined minority party ready to exploit any weakness
Media Landscape: Hyper-partisan coverage, rapid social media cycles, disinformation threats.
Congressman Tom Green, a senior committee chair from your party (House Oversight), is accused of insider trading, tied to stock purchases following a classified national security briefing.
Key Facts:
A leak to the media reveals the timing of the trades.
Public outrage escalates, fueled by viral coverage.
Ethics Committee launches investigation; DOJ signals interest.
The member denies wrongdoing but refuses to step down.
The opposition calls for expulsion and paints the scandal as systemic corruption within your party.
Communication & Political Challenges:
Optics of Accountability vs. Party Unity: Forcing the member out risks losing the majority.
Media Pressure: Round-the-clock coverage with calls for immediate action.
Internal Factionalism: The extreme side of the party demand action; moderates fear midterm backlash.
Public Trust: Your approval ratings are slipping under accusations of inaction.
Let’s play PoliPlay! 😊
Here are my thoughts: (Note, My goal here is to reach a fair and accurate determination of guilt or innocence in a fair and bipartisan way as quickly as possible.)
1. Innocent until proven guilty. The accused retains his/her seat until or if proven guilty. The accused, however, is temporarily relieved of the chairmanship on the House Oversight Committee. This alleviates any accusations of impropriety on the part of the accused.
2. Launch an immediate bipartisan investigation with members of the investigation team equally divided among the parties. The Chair and Co-chair of the House Ethics Committee will be on the investigation team and assist in selecting other team members. This demonstrates fairness because the members will need to work together to consider the facts and mutually agree on those facts. The members will all need to have security clearance in order to obtain security sensitive facts. The results of the investigation are presented to the full House membership.
3. The full House membership will then consider the facts resulting from the investigation and (except for the accused) vote on (1) guilt or Innocence in regard to House Ethics rules and (2) whether the accused retains their seat or not if determined to be guilty. Both these votes require a 60% super majority in order to achieve a bipartisan outcome.
4. If the accused is found guilty of violating House Ethics Rules as a result of vote (1) called for in point 3, then the second vote (2) is mandatory. Also, all findings of the bipartisan investigation will be referred to the DOJ for any legal action that DOJ may pursue (assuming DOJ is truly independent as it once was).
5. If the accused is found innocent as a result of vote (1) of point 3, then the accused resumes the chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee and retains their House seat. 6.The investigating committee may choose to forward their findings to DOJ if the investigation indicates any violation of the law, unless, of course, DOJ requests or subpoenas them. Assuming DOJ is truly independent of political influence (as it once was), then DOJ will decide whether legal action is warranted.
I'm certainly not someone who has expertise in this and there are probably better solutions, but these are the ideas that come to mind for me 🥴
Unclear whether Green is part of the same wing of the party as the Speaker.
Regardless, get the Majority Leader, Whip, and heads of the largest caucuses in a room and say that we’re going to vote for expulsion tomorrow and then we’re going to start votes on the STOCK Act. Let’s get every member on the phone now. Listen to every concern and then tell them that we need their vote on expulsion and for the STOCK Act.
And tell them if they have any questionable stock trades they better be making a donation twice the size of the profit to an above board charity in the next hour.