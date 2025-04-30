Sofia Kinzinger

Richard Breining
Apr 30

Here are my thoughts: (Note, My goal here is to reach a fair and accurate determination of guilt or innocence in a fair and bipartisan way as quickly as possible.)

1. Innocent until proven guilty. The accused retains his/her seat until or if proven guilty. The accused, however, is temporarily relieved of the chairmanship on the House Oversight Committee. This alleviates any accusations of impropriety on the part of the accused.

2. Launch an immediate bipartisan investigation with members of the investigation team equally divided among the parties. The Chair and Co-chair of the House Ethics Committee will be on the investigation team and assist in selecting other team members. This demonstrates fairness because the members will need to work together to consider the facts and mutually agree on those facts. The members will all need to have security clearance in order to obtain security sensitive facts. The results of the investigation are presented to the full House membership.

3. The full House membership will then consider the facts resulting from the investigation and (except for the accused) vote on (1) guilt or Innocence in regard to House Ethics rules and (2) whether the accused retains their seat or not if determined to be guilty. Both these votes require a 60% super majority in order to achieve a bipartisan outcome.

4. If the accused is found guilty of violating House Ethics Rules as a result of vote (1) called for in point 3, then the second vote (2) is mandatory. Also, all findings of the bipartisan investigation will be referred to the DOJ for any legal action that DOJ may pursue (assuming DOJ is truly independent as it once was).

5. If the accused is found innocent as a result of vote (1) of point 3, then the accused resumes the chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee and retains their House seat. 6.The investigating committee may choose to forward their findings to DOJ if the investigation indicates any violation of the law, unless, of course, DOJ requests or subpoenas them. Assuming DOJ is truly independent of political influence (as it once was), then DOJ will decide whether legal action is warranted.

I'm certainly not someone who has expertise in this and there are probably better solutions, but these are the ideas that come to mind for me 🥴

Conor Gallogly
Apr 30

Unclear whether Green is part of the same wing of the party as the Speaker.

Regardless, get the Majority Leader, Whip, and heads of the largest caucuses in a room and say that we’re going to vote for expulsion tomorrow and then we’re going to start votes on the STOCK Act. Let’s get every member on the phone now. Listen to every concern and then tell them that we need their vote on expulsion and for the STOCK Act.

And tell them if they have any questionable stock trades they better be making a donation twice the size of the profit to an above board charity in the next hour.

