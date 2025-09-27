Ever wonder why it feels like politics have become the center of the universe? We’re bombarded day and night — it’s everywhere, every second of every day. Of course, Donald Trump doesn’t help; he always has something new to say or do that keeps politics in the spotlight. But a big part of the story is technology. Campaigns and political messaging have evolved into machines built for speed and saturation.

In 2014, I signed up for an online course on campaign management, curious to learn more on campaign strategy. One of my professors was none other than Jen O’Malley Dillon — at the time best known as the deputy campaign manager for Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection (and later Kamala Harris’s campaign manager).

What I learned in that course felt like night and day compared to what I had studied just a few years earlier in school. Obama’s team had revolutionized campaigning. Social media wasn’t just an add-on anymore; it was the beating heart of a modern campaign. It powered fundraising, fueled organizing, amplified messaging, and — perhaps most importantly — allowed campaigns to sort, target, and mobilize people with unprecedented precision. For a politics nerd like me, it was fascinating.

A Quick Trip Down Memory Lane

Political messaging didn’t always look like this.

The 1980s: Campaigns still lived and died by television. Ronald Reagan’s team mastered the art of image, soundbites, and carefully staged events. Political communication was still mostly one-way — candidates broadcast, voters listened.

The 1990s: Enter the war room. Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign introduced the now-famous rapid-response model — a nerve center designed to respond instantly to attacks, news cycles, and scandals. Instead of waiting days to push back, the Clinton team aimed to fight back within hours. This “rapid-fire war room” culture set the tone for every modern campaign that followed.

The 2000s: Cable news and the 24-hour cycle meant there was no off-switch. George W. Bush’s and John Kerry’s campaigns both had to adapt to constant coverage, opposition research leaks, and the explosion of online news sites.

The Obama Era (2008–2012): Everything changed. Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter shifted the ground beneath campaigns. Suddenly, campaigns could micro-target voters, raise small-dollar donations online at scale, and mobilize volunteers faster than ever. For the first time, the internet wasn’t just part of the strategy — it was the strategy.

Fast forward to today, and the war room isn’t just a physical place with phones ringing off the hook. It’s happening in real time, online.

Twitter (now X) has become the frontline battlefield for political messaging. Campaigns use it to:

Push out official statements instantly

Flood timelines with talking points

Push back on stories the moment they break

Fact-check opponents in real time during debates

The speed is unmatched. What took hours in the ’90s can happen in minutes today. Technology has taken the rapid-fire culture of the war room and supercharged it.

Looking back, it’s remarkable to see how political strategy has evolved — from staged TV moments in the ’80s, to rapid-response war rooms in the ’90s, to the social media revolutions of the Obama years, and now today’s hyper-fast, Twitter-driven messaging. But beyond the strategy, I can’t help but think about what this does to us as people. Being bombarded from both sides, every hour of every day, chips away at our ability to detach from the chaos. It fuels stress, deepens our divisions, and makes it harder to step back and see each other as more than just political opponents. The playbook keeps changing — and so do the pressures it puts on all of us.

Share

Thank you for reading this piece. I’m including a bonus section below with my personal thoughts on where all of this is heading for Paid Subscribers.