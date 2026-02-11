Early in my time in the Trump White House, I realized that strategy often prioritizes optics over substance.

From a communications, policy, and political perspective, so much of governance is performance-driven. What matters most is not outcomes, but visuals. Not solutions, but symbols. Not whether people’s lives improve, but whether the base feels validated.

This is not unusual during campaigns. In elections, emotional attachment is the goal. You mobilize voters by feeding them images that affirm identity, grievance, power. But traditionally, once a party is in government, that strategy fades. Governing requires something harder: results. People need to feel tangible benefits in their day-to-day lives.

That shift never happened in the Trump administration.

Instead, the campaign mindset became the governing strategy—especially on immigration.

During the first term, there was constant frustration internally about optics. A wall, it turned out, was not great content. It couldn’t be endlessly refreshed, dramatized, or emotionally escalated. There was even an attempt in launching a website —streaming the wall 24/7—so supporters could see it, feel it, own it.

Fast forward to Minneapolis.

What happened there was not just enforcement. It was purposeful created to be fear driven, a horror story, for the entire country to watch.

Sending a massively disproportionate number of ICE agents into a city led by the political opposition was not about efficiency or public safety. It was about producing images. Aggressive arrests. Chaos. Fear. A spectacle designed to travel—through the press, through social media, straight into the nervous systems of millions.

The message wasn’t subtle.

To Democrats: We can do this wherever we want.

To undocumented communities: You are not safe.

To the base: We are delivering. You are in power.

And let’s be honest—it worked.

Those images terrorized the Hispanic community. They sowed fear. They made many of us retreat inward. They made us feel powerless, unwanted, exposed. People stopped going out. Stopped speaking up. Stopped drawing attention to themselves.

I can’t write about this moment without naming Renne Good and Alex Pretti. Their assassination sent shockwaves of grief and anger across the country. But for many Latinos, there was another layer—one we’ve been carrying quietly. A painful recognition that our community sits at the center of this storm. That years of dehumanization, suspicion, and hate toward us have consequences.

For months, we’ve been a pressure cooker.

Holding grief. Holding fear. Holding the desire to stand up and be seen—while knowing visibility can be dangerous. And then, unexpectedly, it happened.

The Super Bowl.

And Bad Bunny.

That halftime show wasn’t just entertainment. It was release. It was recognition. It was a collective exhale. For one night, we weren’t being discussed as a problem to be solved or a threat to be contained. We were celebrating ourselves.

The show wasn’t about proving anything to America. It was about us telling each other: What you’re feeling—I feel it too.

You’re not alone.

You’re not invisible.

And let me say this clearly, because it gets lost in the noise:

Hispanics—documented or undocumented—love this country.

There is admiration here. Respect. A sense of blessing. A deep desire not to take anything for granted. We come with a work ethic shaped by sacrifice, and we contribute with pride. We respect the rule of law. We want to do things right. And when members of our community commit crimes, we are the first to say they should face consequences. We don’t want criminals in our streets either.

But we are so much more than the false narrative imposed on us.

Bad Bunny’s performance was a gasp of air when so many of us felt like we were drowning. A reminder that culture cannot be raided, arrested, or erased. That pride survives fear. That joy is still possible—even in hostile conditions.

Minneapolis showed us how power uses fear as a visual weapon.

The halftime show showed us something else entirely: how community, visibility, and love can push back.

And for one night, under those stadium lights, we remembered who we are.

Share