Warden Gulley
2d

The People of Minneapolis actually delivered a stronger message. I do not intend to demean Bad Bunny, but those folks out in the freezing cold, risking physical harm at the hands of the ICE thugs? THAT is a way bigger statement. Minneapolans are strong and are True Americans. True Americans are Fair, Strong and Command Respect. Get out your summertime garden hoses and turn them on the ICE thugs next time the tyrant tries to beat you down. Wetted down in winter, those Cosplay terrorists will turn into ICE cubes.

2d

There is so much fear and hate from our gov't and right wing media directed at the Hispanic community. I live around many Latina people and I am sure a lot of them are undocumented. They are doing all the hard dirty work that white people like me do not want to do anymore. Coming from a blue-collar background myself, I actually feel more kinship with them and their work ethic than the big mouth maga-loving types who were so offended at Bad Bunny and his Spanish half-time show. I have zero fear from them, however I do have some real fear of ICE thugs as I am sure they will be in our area soon.

