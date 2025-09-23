A few days ago, I received a message from someone who essentially said, “We don’t need pep talks — we need action.”

Listen — from the very beginning, Adam and I have had to navigate the many ways people process politics, fear, and uncertainty. Some want hard facts, others want a clear plan, and some simply want to feel less alone in the chaos — and all of that is fair.

But here’s where I stand: hope is not a pep talk. Hope is not “optimism.”

Hope is the understanding that there are still options on the table, that change is possible, and that a new season is coming whether we see it yet or not. That’s not blind positivity — that’s truth.

When is that change going to happen? We don’t know — and that uncertainty is often the very thing that makes us want to give up. But history reminds us that change does come.

Let’s be honest: negativity is powerful.

Our brains are wired with what psychologists call the negativity bias — the tendency to pay more attention to threats, failures, and pain than to opportunities and good news. It’s an ancient survival mechanism: thousands of years ago, it was far more useful to remember which berries could poison you than which ones were sweet.

Even today, our minds often cling to the worst-case scenario because it feels like self-protection. Accepting hope can actually feel risky — because it opens us up to disappointment. Negativity, on the other hand, feels like control: If I expect the worst, I won’t get hurt.

But here’s the catch: staying negative doesn’t just protect us from pain — it also keeps us from possibility. It shuts down the imagination required to build a better future.

History is full of moments where hope cracked something open. The Civil Rights movement was built by ordinary citizens who marched for dignity and justice year after year, even when progress felt glacial. The fall of the Berlin Wall came after decades of division — and yet, one day, the wall crumbled because people refused to stop believing it could. Women’s suffrage took generations of women fighting to be heard until, finally, they were. None of these movements were fueled by blind optimism. They were driven by stubborn, grounded hope — the kind that looks reality in the eye and says, “Not forever. Not like this. Not on our watch”.

Here’s the hard truth: people who lose hope disengage.

And disengagement is exactly what allows the worst actors to consolidate power. When we stop imagining a better future, we stop demanding it. Cynicism might feel like wisdom, but it’s actually surrender — and it leaves the field wide open for those who thrive on chaos and despair.

For me, this is personal.

Since January 6th, 2021, Adam and I have been determined to speak the truth when others stay silent — and we will not shrink back or go quiet just because things aren’t where they should be.

This is not just our job — it’s yours too. Together, it’s our responsibility to shine a light on what could be, and what will be, if we stay determined.

Will change come? Yes — because we refuse to stop talking about it. Because we believe that speaking truth, even when it feels small or inconvenient, moves us closer to the day when justice, decency, and courage win.

Hope is not optimism. Hope is action— because the future we want depends on it.

Share