Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Turos's avatar
Mary Turos
4d

Amen! We may not see the rewards from our efforts in our lifetime, but it is our moral duty to work towards a more perfect union.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mishtu's avatar
Mishtu
4d

Thanks for this distinction that makes a difference between Hope & Optimism.

Hope … leads to Action.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sofia Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture