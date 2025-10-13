Listen to This Post:

I’ve been carrying a thought around lately—about what it really means to lead, what leadership should be, and how far off we sometimes drift from that ideal. I believe there are two very different paths a leader can take: one built on ego and power, the other built on service and sacrifice. And sometimes, the difference is so subtle, but the consequence so huge.

One day, Adam and I got an opportunity I won’t forget: we met George W. Bush. Not in a stadium or at a political rally, but in a quieter setting where conversation mattered. We talked about leadership, about decisions, and about the weight that comes with standing in a role others look up to. At one point, Bush shared something simple—something every public office should carry in its heart. He said that when he faced a tough situation, he sometimes would call his dad, a former president, and his first question was always: “So, what did the experts say?”

That question stopped me. It’s basic, but it’s profound. It stuck with me because it showed humility—recognizing that you don’t always have all the answers, that even presidents, with all their resources and power, need counsel. A reminder that being a leader is not about being unshakeable; it’s about being open enough to listen, brave enough to consider “better” not just “comfortable.”

Fast forward to several days ago, I saw a stark contrast. President Trump held a conference in Virginia with top generals and Pete Hegseth. The opening line I remember: “If you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave the room — but, there goes your rank, there goes your future.”

That one line brought the difference between power/ego leadership and service/sacrifice into sharp focus for me. One approach respects the burden of the office, the voices of those around it, the complexity of consequences. The other uses the office as a stage, elevates identity over responsibility, and demands loyalty over integrity.

Here’s what I believe: true leadership isn’t the spotlight. It’s often the quiet, heavy lifting behind the scenes. It’s admitting mistakes, seeking advice, holding space for dissent, and bearing costs no one sees. It’s choosing what’s right over what’s easy, what’s lasting over what feels powerful in the moment.

Service demands humility. Sacrifice demands vulnerability. And both require daily choices—because every time a leader chooses power over responsibility, ego over listening, the cost is paid by the people, the trust, and the institutions.

We, the people, also carry responsibilities. We have to stay alert. We deserve leaders who see public office not as a platform to build their identity, but as a weight to carry for others. We owe ourselves the courage to demand service over spectacle, to push back when power is wielded as a cudgel, and to remember that authority without respect is just noise.

The story with Bush is one I return to often when I get discouraged or angry. Because it reminds me that there is a different way to lead. One rooted in listening. One defined by sacrifice. One where decisions are informed, not merely dictated. I hope more of us come to expect that kind of leadership—not because it’s perfect, but because it holds something real.

