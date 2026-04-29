Franklin Graham posted something last week that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about.

It wasn’t the post itself that stayed with me. It was what it revealed.

Trump had shared imagery that compared him to Jesus Christ. And rather than stepping back from it — rather than offering even a quiet word of caution — Graham defended it. He pointed to Trump’s record on religious liberties. He framed a sitting president as a protector of the Christian faith in America.

And he said it like it was simple.

Like it made perfect sense.

This needs to be talked about.

Not because it’s outrageous. But because it exposes a confusion that has quietly taken root in American Christianity — one that has been building for years, and one that most people in positions of leadership have been unwilling to name out loud.

There is a difference between protecting the right to practice your faith and using government power to promote one faith above all others.

These are not the same thing.

They are opposites.

And until we are honest about that, we will keep having the wrong conversation about what religious freedom actually means.

When you are inside the political machine, there is no room to pause.

The messaging is constant. The threat is always imminent. Christianity is always one election away from extinction. The culture is closing in. The left is coming for your faith, your family, your way of life. And if you aren’t angry about it, you aren’t paying attention.

The urgency is the point.

Fear doesn’t need to be accurate to be effective. It just needs to be loud enough and constant enough that questioning it feels disloyal. When the alarm is always going off, you stop asking whether there is actually a fire. You just start running with everyone else.

And that is exactly where the meaning of freedom gets lost.

Because when survival mode takes over — when the narrative around you insists that everything you believe is under siege — the word freedom stops meaning what it means constitutionally and starts meaning something far more personal.

The freedom for my beliefs to still matter.

The freedom to not be left behind.

The freedom to remain central to the story of this country.

That feeling is real. It is sincere. And it is completely understandable.

But it is not what religious freedom means.

And reaching for government power to restore a sense of cultural centrality doesn’t protect religious liberty.

It ends it.

The Founding Fathers did not include the freedom of religion in the Constitution to favor Christianity. Not because they were hostile to faith — but because they had lived under governments that tied themselves to religion. They had seen what it produced. And what they designed instead was a system that got out of the way.

Religious freedom was never a gift to Christianity.

It was a level playing field for everyone.

The government would not choose. Would not favor. Would not interfere. To truly stand for religious liberty is to believe in the separation of church and state — not as an attack on faith, but as its greatest protection.

The moment government is used to elevate one religion, religious freedom is gone.

Not weakened. Gone.

But here is what troubles me most.

When we tie the survival of our faith to political power — when we need the right president, the right legislation, the right cultural dominance for Christianity to endure — we are making a quiet but devastating confession.

We are saying that the faith is fragile.

That it cannot survive without protection.

That without the right people in office, the truth we claim is everlasting might not last.

That is not a defense of Christianity.

That is a diminishment of it.

Faith that is truly alive does not need to win elections to remain true. It does not shrink when the culture shifts around it. It does not require a president to defend it or a government to sustain it.

Every person living in a free country already has the right — the absolute, guaranteed right — to practice, share, and live by their beliefs every single day.

That freedom already exists.

It has always existed.

And the moment we forget that — the moment we mistake the loss of cultural dominance for the loss of religious freedom — we don’t just get the politics wrong.

We get the faith wrong too.

We put it in a box. We treat it as something vulnerable, something that needs to be guarded and fought for in the halls of government. We shrink it down to the size of a political argument.

And in doing so, we forget what we claimed to believe in the first place.

That it is bigger than any of that.

That it always has been.

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Thank you so much for reading. This topic is one I feel strongly about and I'm grateful it resonated enough for you to make it this far. For paid subscribers, I'm adding a personal reflection where I share my own experience working at the Republican National Committee — and the shift I witnessed firsthand as the party began building what I can only describe as a religious fight, both before and after Trump arrived. If you've ever wondered what that looked like from the inside, I think you'll find it worth your time.