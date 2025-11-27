Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Anciaux Aoki's avatar
Michele Anciaux Aoki
1d

Thank you for this joyful message, Sofia. I, too, have felt the joy and sense of community growing, but it's so important to say it out loud!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven's avatar
Steven
1d

Thank you for that heartfelt letter. Wishing you, Adam, and your entire family a VERY Happy Thanksgiving!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sofia Kinzinger
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture