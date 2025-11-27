This Thanksgiving feels different. After a year marked by division, fear-driven politics, and an unsettling sense that our guardrails were slipping, it would be easy to sit down at the table carrying only exhaustion. But I keep returning to one truth we sometimes forget:

Presidents don’t define America. Our values do.

This year tested the strength of those values more than we expected. We watched power stretch further than it should, systems bend under the weight of political obsession, and families brace for the consequences. We questioned whether checks and balances still meant anything. Whether the ideals we were raised to believe in were still holding.

And then — something remarkable happened.

Across the country, people felt a pull to make their voices heard and to stand publicly for our country. What began as small pockets of frustration and urgency — the no-king marches — quickly grew into something much bigger: a peaceful, joyful nationwide reminder of who we are.

These weren’t marches of anger. They were marches of identity — families, veterans, students, immigrants, grandparents, Republicans, Democrats, independents — all walking together for the same core belief:

That freedom, dignity, fairness, and the right to live without fear belong to every single one of us.

And here’s the beautiful part:

Those marches rekindled something we almost forgot we had — joy.

Joy in being American.

Joy in standing next to strangers who suddenly felt like family.

Joy in remembering that the power of this country has never come from the government… it has always come from the people willing to defend what’s right.

That joy, that unity, that resilience — that is the America worth giving thanks for.

This holiday, as we gather with the people we love, I’m grateful for the values that have outlasted presidents, crises, and even moments of national doubt. The same values that guided the founding, survived every era of turbulence, and still beat loudly in the hearts of millions today.

The marches reminded us that these values are not abstract principles — they are living, breathing commitments we carry into our daily lives.

They are what bring us together, even when politics tries to pull us apart.

They are the reason we can look at an uncertain future and still find hope.

So this Thanksgiving, I’m choosing to be thankful for the American spirit that refuses to break.

For a country that still knows how to rise.

And for the millions of people who proved this year that no president, no administration, and no moment of chaos can erase the values that truly make us who we are.

If anything, this year reminded us that we’re still writing the American story — and that story is stronger than fear.

Happy Thanksgiving, from my family to yours. 🤍🇺🇸

Share