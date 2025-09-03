When the U.S. began mass deportations of gang members in the mid-90s, there was little to no international coordination. Deportations were treated as a domestic “clean-up” job: send violent offenders home, check a box, move on. No one asked whether Central American governments—still reeling from brutal civil wars—had the capacity to absorb these hardened, networked criminals. They didn’t.

In countries like El Salvador and Honduras, weak institutions and fragile economies were no match for these new arrivals. Gangs quickly filled the power vacuums, turning entire neighborhoods into strongholds where extortion, kidnapping, and murder became a daily reality.

The U.S. didn’t see it coming. For most Americans, this violence was “over there,” detached from life in Dallas or Chicago. Yet the migration waves that would later dominate U.S. politics were deeply tied to this instability.

To understand this crisis, we have to rewind to Los Angeles in the early 90s—a city already scarred by decades of inequality and racial tension.

By the late 60s and 70s, gangs like the Crips and Bloods had risen from neglected Black neighborhoods as a form of community and protection in a city where jobs were disappearing and policing was aggressive. By the 80s, the crack epidemic and a surge in firearms made these gangs more violent and profitable than ever. LA became synonymous with gang warfare, drive-by shootings, and turf battles.

Meanwhile, Central American families fleeing civil wars—wars in which the U.S. was deeply involved—arrived in LA seeking safety. Instead, they landed in neighborhoods already under siege by gang violence, poverty, and over-policing. With few social supports and no path to stability, many young Salvadoran and Honduran immigrants turned to gangs as a survival strategy.

This is where MS-13 and Barrio 18 emerged—not as sophisticated international cartels, but as small, tight-knit groups of kids trying to defend themselves. Over time, they became more organized, more violent, and deeply embedded in LA’s street culture.

Yet even as gang violence surged, U.S. immigration policy didn’t connect the dots. Politicians on both sides preferred quick fixes over comprehensive reform. Mass deportations became a politically attractive solution, but no one asked what would happen when gang members were sent “home” to countries they barely knew, countries with broken justice systems and no infrastructure to handle them.

What looked like decisive action was actually shortsighted policy. Those deportations didn’t just fail to solve the gang problem; they internationalized it.

In the 90s and early 2000s, the conversation stayed surface-level: “border security,” “cartels,” “illegal immigration.” The deeper story—the U.S.’s role in exporting violence—was ignored. By the time Trump reframed the issue, bluntly calling out MS-13 and gang violence as threats already within America’s borders, it was too late. He wasn’t wrong about the problem, but his approach was deeply hypocritical. His rhetoric leaned on fear rather than reform, and deportations remained the central “solution,” continuing the very cycle that created the crisis.

Many pundits didn’t understand why Trump’s message resonated so strongly with Latinos. For those living in gang-controlled neighborhoods in Central America or immigrant communities in the U.S., this wasn’t abstract politics—it was their lived reality. They’d been paying extortion fees, burying children, and watching governments fail them for decades. Of course they wanted safer streets. Of course they wanted action.

But validation isn’t reform. To this day, our immigration system remains largely untouched.

The deeper failure is that immigration has been wielded as a political weapon instead of approached as a policy challenge to solve. Decisions have been driven by what polls well, not by what actually works.

Until we recognize that immigration reform is about more than just deportations and a wall, we’ll keep applying band-aids without ever healing the wound.

