Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynette Crain's avatar
Lynette Crain
Sep 11

Beautifully written, Sofia. I have not experienced anywhere near the depth of retribution you and your family have endured. I have, however, had my faith in friends, family, and my world, shaken to its core. It is not just exhausting, it is soul sucking emotion. Your intelligent insight mirrors your husband’s with its depth and honest interpretation.

Although I planned to log out of all social media today because I needed a moment—actually more than a moment— to decide if I even cared to know what was going on in the world, I chose to open your Substack notification hoping would offer some introspection to these most difficult of times. I was a Republican until Jan 6. Most of my family, well-respected friends, some acquaintances, and a lot of neighbors have basically uploaded themselves to MAGA. I don’t understand it, but your insight rings true to all their beliefs, all their ideology, all their anger. Thank you for this message. It will help me cope with the persistence from those who grieve for a provocateur while ignoring the murder of children; for those who choose to see America as them against us; for those who treat politics as faith; for all the thoughts that go against what I myself find to be what I was taught America stood for. Your words of truth are the reason keep coming back to Substack. It lifts my spirit to know you and others like you are out there. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Steve O’Cally's avatar
Steve O’Cally
Sep 11Edited

“If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them.

But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?”

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

And also:

“Gradually it was disclosed to me that the line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either -- but right through every human heart -- and through all human hearts.

This line shifts. Inside us, it oscillates with the years. And even within hearts overwhelmed by evil, one small bridgehead of good is retained.

And even in the best of all hearts, there remains ... an unuprooted small corner of evil.

Since then I have come to understand the truth of all the religions of the world: They struggle with the evil inside a human being (inside every human being).

It is impossible to expel evil from the world in its entirety, but it is possible to constrict it within each person.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sofia Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture