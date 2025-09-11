As the spouse of a politician who has long stood against his own party—challenging what’s broken, refusing to stay silent, and pushing for change—I’ve seen the cost firsthand. Over the years, we’ve faced countless threats: some so chilling the FBI had to intervene, others so constant they became part of the background of daily life.

That’s why the assassination of Charlie Kirk cut so deeply. The moment I heard the news, it sent me spiraling into a storm of emotions I couldn’t easily shake—fear, anger, profound sadness—and a gnawing question I can’t escape: is all of this even worth it?

Because here’s the truth: when you live in this world, you don’t get to process moments like this from a safe distance. They crash into your life. They force you to imagine the risks not as abstractions, but as possibilities for you and your family. It’s never just “what if this happens to someone else?” It’s always: “what if it happens to us?”

The reality is, this should never have happened—to Charlie, to his family, to anyone. And yet this is the fear we carry simply because we dare to believe, to speak, to challenge.

Adam and I have been sounding the alarm for years about how hate and fear have poisoned our politics. We refuse to normalize it. And while the risks are real, we also feel a responsibility to name it, to expose it, to push back. Yet the truth is, this fight has always been uphill—and we know it will continue to be.

Let me share a tweet I posted yesterday:

Hate has taken over our politics. Polarization is not the problem — hate is. It drives fundraising.

It shapes policy debates.

It dominates headlines.

It fuels social media followings.

Hate has become the engine of our political system — and it’s tearing at the soul of our democracy. We’ve been saying this over and over again since 2021!!!!!!!

And someone responded: “This rhetoric is what got Trump re-elected.”

The sad truth, we are divided even in condemning hate.

I’ll be honest—reading that message hit me like a ton of bricks. Not because it challenged my argument, but because it reopened an internal conflict I’ve been wrestling with since the 2024 election.

My first reaction was pure emotion. It made me angry—so angry, in fact, that my immediate thought was: “She’s part of the problem.” That flash of anger forced me to stop and reflect: where was that coming from? Why did it cut so deep?

So I tried to step back and process it logically. Was she wrong? No. In fact, I think she made a fair argument. There is a segment of the population—small, but loud—that is completely loyal to Donald Trump. And nothing, no evidence, no argument, no appeal to unity will ever shake that loyalty. I know this because I’ve witnessed it firsthand.

For some, Trump’s appeal isn’t even political—it’s religious. I’ve met people who sincerely believe he was chosen by God, and that Democrats are literally driven by the devil. Pause for a moment and think about what that means: if you see the world through that lens, loyalty isn’t just political, it’s existential. To question him would mean questioning your entire worldview, your faith, even your identity. That’s a leap many people simply cannot take.

So, would this woman who wrote to me suddenly change her mind if I laid out evidence, made my case, and repeated it over and over again? No. Probably not. And that’s the reality I’ve had to accept.

But here’s the thing—while she isn’t wrong, she isn’t entirely right either. Because there are voters out there who agree with me, who reject hate, who still believe in the need for honorable political parties in this country. They agree that we must condemn lies, division, and the refusal to pursue unity.

The challenge is that those values, while noble, don’t always decide elections. Money does. People want a growing economy, better wages, and more opportunity. And if forced to choose between a healthy political system and financial security, most will choose their wallet every time. 2024 proved that.

Even in Washington, Adam and I heard the same story over and over from Republicans—both elected officials and staffers. Privately, they agreed with us about Trump. They knew he was destructive. But when the choice came between speaking the truth and winning elections, most stayed silent. Fear, hate, panic—they move people fast. And in politics, speed and numbers win elections.

That’s why this response to my tweet hit me so personally. For us, this hasn’t been abstract—it’s been real. We’ve felt the hate. We’ve faced the intimidation. What I read in her words was: “We will condemn hate and violence when it affects us, but we won’t care if your family continues to face the same threats.”

And let’s be honest—the core message of the Democrats in 2024 was unity. And they lost. Adam played a key role in highlighting just how desperately our country needs to heal its divisions. But did it work? The results forced me to confront some of the hardest questions: Do Americans even want change? Do voters care about the soul of our country?

Amid that swirl of emotions and uncertainty, a surprising clarity emerged. I realized I am not responsible for convincing others. I can stand in my truth, share my perspective, and advocate for what I believe—but my influence will no longer be conditional on how others vote, or who is in power, or what the majority think.

And perhaps, if we let go of the pressure to convince others, we might finally learn to listen to—and respect—one another.

That truth stands for me today. I choose to express my beliefs without expecting agreement, to see clearly where I stand, to remain at peace with my perspective, and to focus on what I can contribute without attaching it to others’ approval.

I will continue to seek change, to seek hope, to seek unity, and to pursue long-term solutions that are possible only if we govern for all and enact policies that benefit the majority. I remain focused on my intentions, committed to respecting others, and determined not to be discouraged or intimidated by anyone.