There is a moment, somewhere around month two or three of working at the White House, when something shifts in you. You don’t notice it happening. Nobody warns you about it. But it happens to almost everyone.

People you haven’t spoken to in years suddenly start checking in. A phone call that once would have gone unanswered gets returned. Someone at dinner leans in a little closer when you mention where you work. The energy in a room shifts when you walk in — not because of anything you’ve done, but because of what you represent.

It’s a reminder that people often respond less to who you are than to what they believe you can offer.

They call it a lot of things. I call it Power Shock.

It’s not arrogance, not at first. It’s more like discovering a current you didn’t know you were standing in. The weight of the Office transfers to the people who serve it. And you start accepting it. Quietly. Comfortably.

That acceptance is where everything begins.

For most staffers, the Power Shock feeling is a phase. For Stephen Miller, it became a mindset.

Miller arrived at the White House in 2017 with something most of his colleagues didn’t have: he had actually done this before. Not at the presidential level — but in the Senate, working for Jeff Sessions, he had spent years learning how government works from the inside. He understood the mechanics of legislation, the pressure points where ideology meets procedure. And critically, he understood the language and doctrine of the Tea Party movement in a way that Trump himself simply did not.

That gap mattered more than people realize. Trump's instincts were leaning right, but they weren't always aligned with the policy orthodoxy of the base he was courting — and early in the campaign, that gap caused real problems, especially once Steve Bannon took over the campaign and began shaping the messaging. I personally got into trouble after Trump made comments on immigration in a private meeting with Hispanic surrogates, comments that directly contradicted positions the Tea Party wing considered non-negotiable, and that those same surrogates later repeated to the media.

Miller was the fix for exactly that problem. He could take Trump’s raw instinct and translate it into language that satisfied the ideological wing of the party without contradicting itself in public. That skill — knowing precisely what the Tea Party base needed to hear, and how to say it so it held up under scrutiny — is what made him indispensable before they ever set foot in Washington.

Miller’s experience mattered enormously in the early days of the first term, because the honest truth about the 2016 campaign is that genuine policy experience was scarce. This was not a traditional campaign staffed by veterans of previous administrations. It was a movement campaign — and movements run on message, on energy, on the sense that something is finally being said that needed to be said. What they needed were people who could translate that energy into something that could actually be executed in government.

Miller could do both.

By the time the first term started, his role had already expanded well beyond what his title suggested.

People outside the building think of speechwriting as a support function — talented writers who translate the principal’s ideas into polished language. That is not what Miller was doing. He was not translating Trump’s ideas. He was, in many cases, shaping them — finding the formulation that would resonate, testing the edge, calibrating how far the message could go. He was writing speeches all day, every day, while simultaneously holding a senior policy role that would have been a full-time job for anyone else.

And he wasn’t just writing them. At events, Miller was often the one controlling the teleprompter. He was there, physically present, at the moment the words left the building and became the public record of the administration. That is a level of message control that is almost without precedent for someone at his level. Most policy directors are arguing in meetings. Miller was finishing sentences in real time.

This is what people need to understand about the first term: the ideology you heard coming out of that White House, the specific texture of it, the way it was framed and argued and escalated — that was largely Miller’s architecture. Not exclusively. But substantially.

What kept it from becoming what it is now was a structural counterweight that no longer exists: Jared and Ivanka.

This is not a defense of either of them — their role in the first term was complicated and their own accountability is a separate conversation. But as a matter of operational reality, they functioned as a gravitational pull toward the center. They had the President’s ear in a way that no policy staffer, however talented, could fully override. And they used it.

I am personally aware of meetings where Jared Kushner directly blocked immigration discussions from advancing. Not slowed them down, not asked for more process — blocked them. There were policy conversations that ended because of where Jared stood, full stop. For Miller, who had oriented his entire professional identity around immigration as the defining issue of American politics, this was not a minor inconvenience. It was a ceiling.

Ivanka pushed in similar directions on different issues — workforce, criminal justice, the edges of social policy where the administration occasionally surprised people. Together, they represented something the West Wing needed even if nobody would have described it that way at the time: a check. An internal force that meant Miller’s vision of what the administration could do was never fully realized.

He was powerful. He was not unconstrained.

The second term is structurally different from the first in ways that go beyond personnel. It is different in kind. The people now in senior positions — including figures like Susie Wiles, who runs the operation with genuine knowledge and political skill — came in with an understanding that Miller’s first-term experience gave him a form of institutional authority that had to be respected. He had been there. He knew how it worked. He had survived everything. In a White House where second-term institutional memory is concentrated in very few people, that carries enormous weight.

But institutional respect without institutional counterweight is not a management structure. It is a permission structure.

The immigration agenda of the second term is not a more aggressive version of the first term’s immigration agenda. It is the first term’s agenda with the ceiling removed. The mass deportation operations. The dismantling of asylum processes. The invocation of wartime statutes that legal scholars across the ideological spectrum have described as constitutionally unprecedented. These are policies that, in the first term, ran into Jared in a conference room and stopped.

There is no one in that conference room now.

What happens to a true believer when you give him the machinery of the state? He doesn’t moderate. He accelerates.

Year One felt like controlled chaos for most staffers — the pace disorienting, the decisions coming faster than any normal institution could process. By Year Two it normalized. You stop noticing the adrenaline because the adrenaline is always there. And somewhere in that normalization, the permanent feeling takes root. So much has happened. So much is still happening. The machine never stops. And the very fact that you are still inside it starts to feel like evidence that you belong there indefinitely.

For Miller, who had oriented his entire adult life around this ideological project, the White House wasn’t just a job that felt permanent. It felt like destiny arriving on schedule.

He survived everything. The chaos of the first year. The internal wars. The departures of people far more senior. While chiefs of staff rotated through, while cabinet secretaries came and went, while the West Wing burned through personnel at a rate historians are still cataloguing — Miller stayed. And not just stayed: consolidated.

That kind of institutional survival, inside the Power Shock environment, does something specific to a person. It stops feeling like luck or political skill. It starts feeling like proof. Proof that you were right all along. Proof that the project is valid. Proof that you are, in some essential way, irreplaceable.

This is the psychological trap in its most advanced form. And Miller walked straight into it.

Then they lost.

And I want to be precise about what losing meant for Stephen Miller — because it wasn’t what it means for most political operatives. For most people, losing an election triggers some version of honest reckoning. You regroup. You ask what went wrong.

Miller never accepted the judgment.

He became, in the weeks and months following November 2020, one of the most aggressive voices for the claim that the election had been stolen. Not reluctantly, not carefully — aggressively, publicly, and in ways that helped construct the conditions for January 6th. He was not a bystander to that period. He was an architect of the strategy that made it possible.

And here is what that tells us psychologically: Miller had so completely lost the capacity for accountability that he was genuinely unable to process the loss as a loss. The ideology was correct. The project was valid. The power was deserved. Therefore the outcome must be wrong.

It is easier to burn down the legitimacy of American elections than to ask whether you governed well enough to deserve a second term. Miller chose the fire.

The years between the terms are worth examining.

Most staffers who leave the White House go through a decompression period. The speed slows. The calls stop coming. The room stops changing when you walk in. It’s disorienting, sometimes devastating — the loss of the current you’d been standing in for years.

Miller did not decompress. He built America First Legal, a litigation organization designed to continue the policy fights through the courts. He never stopped. He never stepped back. He maintained the pace, the urgency, the sense of a mission still in progress — through sheer force of ideological will.

The healthy response to losing power is to develop some relationship with its absence. To remember who you were before it. To reconnect with the limits that accountability imposes. Miller spent four years refusing that process entirely. He went from the White House to a war room and never looked up.

Then came the return. And this is where it gets dangerous.

When you lose the way they lost — and Miller was central to that loss, not as a victim of it but as a contributor to the governance failures and the aftermath that alienated the voters they needed — and then win again anyway? What does that confirm to someone who was already certain he was right?

Everything. It confirms everything.

The lesson a psychologically healthy political operative takes from that cycle is: we survived, we must be careful, accountability matters. The lesson Miller took is legible in every policy action of the second term: we were right, they were wrong, and now there will be no more concessions to limits.

He came back not chastened but vindicated. And in a White House with no Jared in the conference room, no ceiling on the immigration agenda he had spent a career building, and a staff that defers to his institutional memory — that vindication has become the operating principle of the United States government.

People who experience significant loss of status — particularly when they interpret that loss as illegitimate — and then regain power do not return to baseline. They return hypersensitized, prone to preemptive dominance, and incapable of the self-reflection that functional governance requires.

In Miller’s case, add a layer that makes it more acute: he is a true believer, not merely an opportunist. Opportunists can be negotiated with. Opportunists understand that the game has rules that apply to everyone. True believers are more dangerous, because they have collapsed the distinction between their policy agenda and their identity. To question the policy is to question the person. To impose limits on the agenda is to be an enemy of the mission.

Now picture this kind of true believer — who has never fully governed, only ever imposed — spending a decade controlling the teleprompter, shaping the message, surviving every check, watching the one structural counterweight to his vision walk out the door after 2020, and then returning to a White House that greets him as an elder statesman of the project.

This is now the psychology driving the most consequential domestic policy decisions in the United States government.

Not political disagreement. Not even ordinary partisan ruthlessness. Something more structurally corrosive: a man who has fused personal identity with state power, who has survived every check that was supposed to contain him, and who has concluded — not unreasonably, given the evidence of his own career — that the checks are optional.

I worked in the White House. I know what it does to you. I know how seductive the permanence feels, how completely the pace can consume your sense of proportion, how easy it becomes to stop imagining the end.

The best people I saw in that building were the ones who never fully lost that imagining. Who kept some part of themselves tethered to the understanding that the Office is borrowed, not owned. That the power belongs to the public, held in temporary trust.

He has held that power, in one form or another, for nearly a decade. He controlled the words. He outlasted the rivals. He survived the loss and returned without having learned anything from it. And the one thing that slowed him down — the imperfect, complicated, sometimes self-serving check that Jared and Ivanka represented — is gone.

What remains is the mission, the machinery, and a man who has never once believed that any of it was temporary.

That is not a policy critique. That is a diagnosis.

And the symptoms are visible in every executive order, every deportation flight, every legal argument that tests whether the courts still mean anything. The question he is asking — whether consciously or not — is not how do we govern well? It is how much can we do before someone stops us?

For the rest of us, the urgent question is whether the answer is enough.

Share

Before you go — thank you. For reading, for subscribing, for sending this to people who need to read it. It genuinely matters.

This week, for paid subscribers, I'm pulling back the curtain a little further than usual. A lot of you have asked whether speaking this publicly, this directly, about this administration puts us at risk. It's a fair question. My answer is in the bonus section — and it comes from something I can't unknow: having been in the same rooms as these people when the cameras were off, the social media was switched off, and the version of themselves they show the world had quietly disappeared. What I saw in those moments is the whole reason I'm not afraid.

Paid subscribers, keep reading…