Every person who enters public service—whether elected or appointed, whether a law enforcement officer, a civil servant, or a political appointee, whether in front of cameras or behind a desk—takes an oath.

Not to a president.

Not to a party.

Not to a base, a donor, or a moment in time.

They swear an oath to the Constitution.

That choice was not accidental. It was one of the most deliberate decisions the Founders made. The men who wrote the Constitution were deeply suspicious of power. They had lived under it, watched it harden, and seen how easily authority could slide into abuse when loyalty was demanded of people rather than principles.

They rejected oaths of loyalty to a ruler because they understood a simple truth: power distorts judgment—especially when it goes unchecked.

So instead of asking public servants to pledge allegiance to a person, they required allegiance to a document. A framework. A set of limits.

The Constitution was meant to be a safeguard not just against tyranny from the top, but against moral erosion from within—against the temptation to justify anything in the name of winning, governing, or staying in power.

The oath exists precisely for moments of pressure. The language of the oath is striking:

to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

“Domestic” was not an afterthought. The Founders knew the greatest threats to a republic often come from inside—when ambition overtakes restraint, when loyalty to power replaces loyalty to law.

History has proven them right.

When staffers, elected officials, law enforcement officers forget who they serve, public service becomes something else entirely. Institutions turn inward. Agencies become political tools. Laws are bent to reward allies and punish critics. The mission shifts—from serving the public to serving those in charge.

That’s when trust erodes. And once trust is gone, a democracy doesn’t collapse all at once—it corrodes. Power has a way of narrowing moral vision. It convinces people that urgency justifies shortcuts, that ends justify means, that “our side” deserves exceptions.

The oath is meant to interrupt that thinking.

It is a reminder that authority is borrowed, not owned. That every role in government—especially the elected ones—is temporary. And that no administration, no matter how confident, inherits the country as its property. Public servants are stewards, not rulers.

Campaigns are inherently divisive. They are about contrast, conflict, and competition. That’s expected. But governing is something else entirely. Once the votes are counted, the narrative is supposed to change. The Constitution assumes it will change. Leadership is no longer about mobilizing a base—it’s about serving a nation.

True governance is not ideological performance. It is the quiet, disciplined work of: protecting liberty, fostering prosperity, and ensuring equal treatment under the law— for everyone, regardless of how they voted.

When leaders continue to govern as if they are still campaigning, the oath becomes hollow. Politics never turns off. Enemies are manufactured. Loyalty tests replace competence. And the people—who are supposed to be the beneficiaries of government—become collateral damage.

The most dangerous moment for a democracy isn’t chaos. It’s normalization. When officials stop asking whether their actions serve the people. When staffers stop questioning whether orders align with the law. When institutions stop remembering why they exist in the first place.

The oath is not ceremonial. It is a moral boundary. And when it is forgotten—or reinterpreted to serve power instead of restrain it—the threat is not abstract. It is real. It is slow. And it is corrosive.

Thank you for reading and for spending your time here with me. For paid subscribers, I’ve added a short bonus section where I share a personal story from 2017—my first meeting with General Kelly after he became White House Chief of Staff—and how one simple question he asked in that room exposed something deeper: how many staffers still didn’t fully understand the difference between campaigning and governing, and the responsibility that comes with serving once the oath is taken.