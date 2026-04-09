Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

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Holly McNeill's avatar
Holly McNeill
3d

Yes, but, I don’t believe you put enough blame on those voters who enjoyed his racist and sexist rhetoric! Too many of them didn’t flinch. They embraced his evil! They still do! This bratty toddler was a success because he was allowed to continue his behavior! Just as parents of brats are to blame for their children’s behavior! Yes there was a pattern but the problem is that too many republicans played the gutless parents who are afraid to play the bad cop!!

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Nolie Peck's avatar
Nolie Peck
3d

Very insightful. Thank you.

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