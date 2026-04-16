Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

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Sue Dalling's avatar
Sue Dalling
5d

Well said. You have a great way of communicating. You and Adam make a great pair. I admire you both.

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MC's avatar
MC
5d

Sue stated so well my admiration for you & Adam. Strength & Courage to you both. Continue to put Light in the darkness.

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