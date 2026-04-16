I’ve watched people I love change over the last decade — not in their faith, exactly, but in how tightly they’ve wound it around a political identity. This is my attempt to name what I see, and to ask what it’s costing us.

There are people in my life who, not long ago, had no real interest in politics. They went to church, they raised their families, they held strong convictions about abortion, about marriage, about how life should be lived. They weren’t activists. They weren’t partisans. They were, quietly and sincerely, people of faith.

And then something shifted.

Over the past ten years, I watched a gap begin to close — or at least appear to close. For the first time in many of their lifetimes, people in positions of real power were speaking their language. Acknowledging their values by name. Promising to fight for them at a national level. For voters who had long felt invisible, that was intoxicating. It still is.

I understand it. I really do. When you’ve held deep convictions that the culture around you dismisses, mocks, or legislates against, and someone finally says “I see you, I’m with you” — you feel it. You want to believe it.

But I’ve also watched what happened next.

The alliance between conservative Christianity and the Republican Party is not new. But something about the last decade, and especially the years surrounding Donald Trump’s rise, intensified it into something harder to name and harder to untangle.

What I witnessed in my own community wasn’t just political engagement — it was spiritual investment. People began to speak about Trump, and about the broader movement he represented, in terms usually reserved for religious conviction. Enemies of the faith. Spiritual warfare. God’s chosen vessel. The language of the sanctuary moved into the voting booth and stayed there.

And for a while, many people who sensed this — who felt something uncomfortable in the arrangement, who quietly noticed that the figures wielding power did not seem to be living out the values they were championing — chose to look away. The alternative felt worse. The other side felt like a direct threat to everything they believed. So they stayed.

And when it came time to cast their vote in the 2024 election, many didn’t just stay — they went deeper. For people who had been politically cautious for years, that vote felt like a spiritual act. A line in the sand. The discomfort they’d quietly carried was overridden by the weight of what felt like a sacred obligation to show up.

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Then, in September 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University. Whatever you thought of Kirk, he had become a genuine symbol for this community — someone who fused Christian faith and conservative politics more explicitly than almost anyone of his generation. His death didn’t shake people loose from the movement. For many, it did the opposite. It deepened the sense of siege, of spiritual stakes, of something worth defending at all costs. Rather than stepping back, many stepped further in.

I say this as a Christian myself, and as someone whose own faith has grown and changed considerably in recent years. The way I read politics today looks almost nothing like the way I read it ten years ago. That’s not because I abandoned my convictions. It’s because I’ve been trying, seriously, to let my faith do what it was always meant to do — inform how I live, not just how I vote.

And one of the clearest things I’ve come to understand is this: Christianity was never designed to be a collective enforcement mechanism. Not in the time of Jesus. Not now.

Jesus moved through a profoundly political world — occupied territory, religious power structures, heated debates about law and authority — and he consistently refused to let himself be used as an instrument of any of those systems. He invited. He called. He let people walk away when they weren’t ready. He did not coerce.

The fruits of faith — peace, joy, love, genuine transformation — are not things that can be legislated into existence. They are intimate. They are personal. They grow in private soil.

The things that Christianity offers at its deepest level are not collective achievements. They are not won through political power or legal code. Peace that surpasses understanding. Joy that doesn’t depend on circumstances. Love that holds even when it’s costly. These are not the byproducts of winning an election. They are the result of a life actually lived in pursuit of something real — something that no party platform can deliver and no majority can manufacture.

That’s not a political argument. It’s a theological one. And I think it matters enormously right now.

Using the sincere faith of millions of Americans as a mobilizing force is not the same as sharing that faith. Citing Scripture in a speech is not the same as living under its authority. And building political identity around religious conviction — without submitting that identity to the actual demands of the faith — is a very particular kind of danger. It hollows the thing out from the inside while the outside still gleams.

This is the rope many Christian voters have been walking. And it is a delicate one. Because the values are real. The convictions are real. The desire to see a more just, more honest, more morally coherent public life — that is real and it is good.

But a rope held on one end by sincere belief and on the other end by cynical power doesn’t stay taut forever.

I'm not writing this to tell anyone how to vote. I'm writing this because I think a lot of people are already feeling the strain — already sensing the gap between what was promised and what has actually been delivered — and haven't found the words for it yet. And I want to be clear: this isn't necessarily about Donald Trump the man. It's about a party that has accepted the devotion of millions of sincere believers and has not always had the integrity to deserve it.

Maybe the question isn’t which party deserves your faith community’s loyalty. Maybe the better question is whether loyalty to a party was ever what your faith was asking of you in the first place.

Christianity, as I’ve come to understand it, doesn’t need political champions. It doesn’t spread through legislation or consolidate through majorities. It moves person to person, invitation by invitation — changing lives quietly, from the inside out. It is lived, not legislated — expressed through our daily actions, our love, and our genuine acceptance of others.

What would it look like to hold your convictions just as firmly, but carry them somewhere that power can’t reach — or exploit? To be an example of your own faith not through the halls of government, but through the way you treat the person standing right in front of you?

I think that’s the question worth sitting with.

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