No one tells you this part when you become a parent.

They tell you about the sleepless nights. The first steps. The never-ending school drop-offs and pick-ups, and how hard it is when they graduate. They prepare you, in some small way, for the tenderness of it — for how much it will open you up.

What they don’t tell you is this: the world will keep changing whether you are ready or not — and what your child’s future actually looks like is beyond anyone’s control, including yours.

There will come a moment when you look at them and realize that the world you are sending them into is not the world you were prepared for either. That the tools you were handed — the ones you’ve been quietly polishing, fully intending to pass down — may not be enough. That you are trying to pack a bag for a destination you cannot see.

And it is the most terrifying thing.

Parenthood is already the ultimate act of uncertainty. You are responsible for an entire human life while simultaneously trying to figure out your own. You are supposed to be the one with the answers while the world keeps changing the questions. You love them so completely that their future lives inside your chest like a second heartbeat — and you cannot protect it from what is coming, because you don’t fully know what is coming.

But something has shifted. Something beyond the ordinary terror of raising a child. Something I’m watching other parents feel too, in the quiet moments between the noise — a particular kind of dread that most of us haven’t found the words for yet.

We are entering a world that is moving faster than any of us can process. And no one seems to be in control of it. And the map we were handed — the one we were going to pass down — is becoming harder and harder to read..

I grew up with a road map.

It wasn’t written down anywhere. It didn’t need to be. It was inherited from my parents, confirmed by other adults, woven into the culture around me. And it went something like this:

Study hard. Find something you love. Work for it. Be honest. Be kind to people. Show up, even when it’s difficult.

Do those things, and a good life will follow. Not an easy life. Not a perfect one. But a stable, meaningful, hopeful one.

This country was built on that idea. It was the engine of the American dream — not the fantasy version, but the working version. The one that said: if you put in the effort, the path is there. The stars are reachable. Keep climbing.

That idea is what held us together as a people. A shared story. A shared set of rules. A reason to keep trying, together, because the trying meant something.

I am watching that idea become something I can no longer fully defend to my son.

Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire really made me stop and think. Not politically. Something deeper than that.

It forced me to confront what we are actually living inside of now — and what it means for the world my son will inherit.

Here is what psychologists and economists have long understood about money: its perceived value is not fixed. It is entirely relative to context. This is called relative deprivation — the phenomenon where our sense of what is enough, what is normal, what is possible, is shaped not by absolute numbers but by comparison to what we see around us.

When you have ten dollars and everyone around you has ten dollars, ten dollars feels like the world. When you have a million and the people on your screen have a billion, a million starts to feel like a consolation prize. Our brains are not wired for absolute wealth — they are wired for relative position. We measure ourselves against what we can see.

And what we can see, right now, is breaking something in us.

There is the wealth most of us understand — the kind with gravity. Where a car repair changes the month. Where you calculate before you add to the cart. Where money is real because its absence has consequences you can feel.

Then there is millionaire wealth, where money becomes abstract. Comfortable. Removed from daily anxiety but still, at some level, still measurable.

Then there is billionaire wealth, where money transforms into something closer to power — where you can shape industries, buy influence, operate by entirely different rules than the rest of the country.

And now — a trillionaire. A number so large that it has no relationship to anything the rest of us experience. A person who could spend a million dollars a day for nearly three thousand years and still not exhaust what they have.

That is not more of what we understand. That is a different category of existence.

And the gap between that world and ours is not just economic. It is perceptual. It is psychological. It warps what we believe is possible, what we believe is fair, and — most dangerously — what we believe the rules are.

Because when money reaches that scale, the rules change.

Not officially. Not in any law book. But in practice — in the lived reality of how power operates — the rules are different for people at the top of that scale. And we are watching it happen in real time.

We look at what is unfolding around us — the deals, the access, the bending of systems by those with enough money to bend them — and we receive a very clear message. Not the message of the road map. Not study hard, be kind, work honestly. A different message:

The people willing to play dirty, smart enough to bend the rules, and powerful enough to avoid the consequences — they are the ones who win.

That is what my son will grow up watching. And I don’t know how to counter it with a straight face.

Meanwhile, the government announces billion-dollar bills the way a weatherman announces rain. Here is what we are spending. Here is what we are allocating. Billions, like it’s a forecast we simply need to accept — something that happens to us, not something we decide together. The question of whether we agree is barely asked. The scale is so large it has become its own kind of numbing.

When numbers stop meaning anything, people stop believing institutions mean anything either. And when people stop believing institutions mean anything, the only thing left is power. Whoever has the most of it. However they got it.

That is a very dangerous place for a democracy to arrive at.

I am not writing this from a place of hopelessness. I want to be clear about that.

I still believe in the values underneath the old road map. Hard work. Honesty. Kindness. The idea that how you treat people matters. I believe those things with everything I have, and I intend to raise my son inside of them.

But I also believe that we owe our children something more than a story that isn’t true anymore. We owe them our honesty. We owe them the conversation we keep almost having and then pulling back from — the one where we admit that the ground has shifted, that the rules are being rewritten by people with more power than accountability, and that we are going to have to be intentional and clear-eyed in a way that previous generations didn’t have to be.

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Because the world is moving very fast. And it may not slow down for us.

But we can slow down for each other. We can choose, deliberately, not to lose ourselves in the speed of it. We can hold onto what is actually true — not what is loudest, not what is most expensive, not what wins — and we can make that the thing we pass down.

The map is changing. That is real and it is frightening.

But the conversation about what we value, who we want to be, and what we refuse to surrender — that conversation is still ours to have.

Let’s not wait until we’ve drifted too far to find our way back.

Before I close this one out, I want to say thank you — genuinely — for reading this far. These aren’t easy topics, and I know they sit differently with everyone. As a small thank-you to paid subscribers, I’m including a bonus section below: a personal story my dad once shared with me, about a wealthy man whose words have stayed with both of us ever since. It ties into everything above, and I think it says something I couldn’t quite say any other way.