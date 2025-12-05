Listen To This Post:

Over the past several years, I’ve watched something unsettling unfold in D.C., especially within the Republican Party. It is the steady, quiet transformation of people who once held a clear sense of right and wrong, people who once recoiled at behavior they now excuse or imitate. I’ve seen former colleagues who were deeply troubled by Trump’s personality, tone, and actions—some who explicitly questioned me about why I would ever choose to work for him—slowly shift into full-throated defenders. Not only defenders, in some cases, but imitators. People who once prided themselves on their own identity now reaching for his, almost as if adopting his mannerisms is necessary to stay relevant.

This isn’t a political observation as much as it is a human one. And psychology has a name for it: social contagion—the process by which behaviors, attitudes, and emotional patterns spread through groups simply because individuals are repeatedly exposed to them. It is a natural human response rooted in our need for belonging and survival. We adapt to what is around us, sometimes consciously, often unconsciously. Over time, even the behaviors we once found shocking begin to feel familiar. Familiarity becomes comfort. Comfort becomes acceptance. And before long, acceptance becomes the new normal.

That word—normalization—is one of the most revealing concepts in both psychology and politics. Humans are remarkably adaptable creatures. We take in what surrounds us and adjust accordingly. When a new behavior is repeated enough, when a new tone becomes constant background noise, when a once-controversial attitude becomes common in your workplace or social circle, the emotional charge weakens. The reaction softens. What once felt jarring becomes something we barely register.

Psychologists call this desensitization. It’s the gradual decline in emotional responsiveness to a repeated stimulus. But desensitization doesn’t operate alone. It’s reinforced by conformity pressure, the deeply instinctual drive to fit in with the people around us. Historically, belonging meant survival, so the human brain still treats exclusion as a threat. When everyone else in your environment adapts to something, even if they are adapting for their own convenience rather than conviction, the pressure to follow suit is immense.

Layered on top of that is cognitive dissonance reduction, our mind’s attempt to resolve the discomfort that arises when our actions clash with our beliefs. When people enter an environment where their personal values are in conflict with dominant behavior, they often resolve the tension not by changing their environment—but by adjusting their beliefs. It’s easier to convince yourself the behavior is acceptable than to live with the daily friction of moral conflict.

In politics, these dynamics are even more pronounced. Most people enter public service with a clear sense of what they hope to build—policy goals, moral convictions, and a genuine sense of duty. That’s the core motivation that draws young staffers and aspiring leaders to Washington in the first place. They want to contribute to the country’s direction. They want to build something meaningful, to add what they have to offer.

Which is why it’s so striking to watch people lose those beliefs so quickly in the Republican party. Not through gradual compromise, but through total surrender into a culture that rewards imitation over originality, loyalty over integrity, and power over principle.

The shift doesn’t happen because they suddenly believe in the new behavior. It happens because they are submerged in it. And humans, by design, adjust to the temperature of their environment.

What worries me most is not just the people who changed, but the people who never knew anything else. The staffers who entered politics during a time when insults, mockery, and cruelty were normalized. The ones whose baseline understanding of political behavior is already distorted. They don’t remember what it looked like when lawmakers fought hard on policy but remained respectful. They haven’t experienced a political culture where disagreement didn’t require destruction, where consensus wasn’t equated with weakness, where working across the aisle wasn’t a moral betrayal.

Normalization isn’t just a political problem—it’s a human vulnerability. And unless we recognize it, unless we stay vigilant about the slow shifts in our own behavior and the environments we tolerate, we are all capable of drifting far from where we started.

The question isn’t whether the culture around us can change who we are. It absolutely can.

The real question is whether we catch the warning signs soon enough to intervene.

