There’s a lawsuit unfolding right now that tells you everything about the moment we’re in.

Earlier this summer, CHIRLA—along with CASA and the UndocuBlack Network—filed a lawsuit to stop ICE from arresting immigrants immediately after they attend their immigration court hearings. Yes, people are being detained not for skipping court, but for showing up. For doing exactly what the legal system told them to do.

The arrests are happening outside courthouses, often just moments before their hearings or after a judge has dismissed their case or scheduled a next step. In some cases, these individuals are then deported through expedited removal, without a full hearing, a lawyer, or even a phone call.

It’s hard not to see it for what it is: a trap.

Throwback to 2016

I remember very clearly that during the 2016 campaign, some of us inside the room were trying to shape a different narrative. Comms advisors—myself included—recommended separating the immigration conversation into two distinct categories: illegal immigration, and legal immigration.

The idea was to be tough on illegal entry—yes—but also to fix the broken system. We wanted to talk about expanding legal pathways, encouraging people to come through ports of entry, use the system the “right” way, not sneak in through the desert or pay cartels. We argued that the U.S. needed a functional process—something that worked for the country and the people trying to follow the law.

There was even a meeting at Trump Tower where Trump sat down with a Hispanic group and listened to this argument. To our surprise, he nodded along.

But when the meeting ended and a few Hispanic attendees spoke to the press, that’s when the mood shifted. I remember seeing Kellyanne Conway and Steven Bannon visibly angry. That message—the one about legal immigration and fixing the system—was not going to be what the campaign ran on. And they made that very clear.

Now we’re years down the line, in Trump’s second term, and that early sentiment—about separating legal and illegal immigration—has not just been erased. It’s been reversed. Because now, they’re not just targeting people who crossed the border illegally. They’re arresting people who are literally walking into immigration court with their paperwork, doing everything the “right” way—and treating them like criminals for it.

What the lawsuit is about

CHIRLA and its partners are asking the court to block ICE from arresting people outside immigration courts. They’re arguing that this practice violates immigrants’ basic rights to due process.

And they have a point. You cannot build a legal process and then punish people for participating in it. That’s not a system—that’s entrapment.

In one case, a Venezuelan asylum seeker who showed up for his hearing was arrested immediately after and deported within 48 hours—without access to his medication or legal counsel. He had followed the law. It didn’t matter.

Why this matters

This isn’t just about one cruel tactic. It’s about the integrity of the entire system. We tell people to apply legally. We urge them not to cross the border unlawfully. We say: “There’s a process—use it.” But then we arrest them for using it.

It’s the ultimate bait and switch. And it erodes public trust—not just for immigrants, but for anyone watching. It sends a message that doing things the right way doesn’t protect you. That the system is just a performance. A trapdoor.

And when that’s how we treat due process, we can’t call ourselves a nation of laws anymore.

Final thought

This lawsuit is about restoring a sliver of sanity and decency to a system that’s been pushed to the edge. It’s about protecting the basic idea that if you follow the rules, the law should protect you—not punish you.

We cannot continue to say “do it the right way” and then criminalize people for trying. We can’t campaign on fixing legal immigration and then build policy around fear, cruelty, and deception. And we sure as hell can’t stake out courtrooms like they’re ambush zones.

What’s happening is wrong. And it has to stop.

