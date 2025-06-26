Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marni W's avatar
Marni W
4d

Wouldn't it be smart for reporters to ask questions that are directly being asked by constituents of these politicians? If a reporter were to quote a question ver batem that is being asked by a voter with a name, is the politician really going to say the voters have lost their minds and don't know the right questions to ask? Maybe, but it won't be a popular move to attack average Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
cindy ramirez's avatar
cindy ramirez
4d

i feel it is also to take away the power of the press. currently, we do not have much trust in the press anymore, and it was intended in the past for the press to focus on truth and expose the corruption and lies. my late stepfather and i had many interesting discussions on politics and we did discuss the trump first presidency. i told him i thought this president would take us into a dictatorship (still talking early 45th) and he said he didn't think so because we have the press. once the press is silenced or jailed, then we need to worry. my stepfather would be shocked to see how far we have fallen in the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sofia Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture