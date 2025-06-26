There was a time, not long ago, when media training for politicians had a clear purpose: to help elected officials communicate more effectively with the people they served. The goal was simple—even if sometimes imperfectly carried out—prepare candidates and officeholders to answer questions clearly, stay on message, and use the moment to speak directly to voters. It wasn’t just about optics; it was about accountability.

At the heart of that old-school strategy was something called “the pivot.” Anyone who’s ever watched a campaign debate or a Sunday show knows what I’m talking about. A reporter would ask a tough question, and the politician—media-trained and well-rehearsed—would acknowledge it briefly, then shift the conversation to their strengths. A question about foreign policy becomes a chance to highlight leadership. A question about a scandal becomes an opening to talk values. Was it evasive? Sometimes. But it was rooted in the understanding that the interview was a performance for us, the voters. The pivot, at its core, was still meant to serve the audience—just indirectly.

But something’s shifted in the Republican party. And not for the better.

In recent years, it feels like the entire point of speaking to the media has been forgotten. Republicans no longer treat interviews as opportunities to address the people who elected them. They’re not speaking to us—they’re sparring with the reporter. They’re trying to score points with the outlet that benefits them politically. The sense that they are public servants, answering to the American people, has been replaced by a warped, ego-driven performance.

And here’s the worst part: the pivot has evolved into something far more dangerous. It’s not just a redirection. It’s gaslighting.

Ask a question about ethics, and you’re told you’re attacking the country. Ask about the consequences of a policy, and you’re accused of being part of the problem. The new media strategy isn’t to redirect; it’s to deny reality altogether—and then blame you for noticing.

We’ve watched the Trump Administration scoff at legitimate questions, mock the premise, and paint journalists as enemies. But let’s be honest: when they do that, they’re not disrespecting the press. They’re disrespecting us. They’re dodging our concerns. They’re lying to our faces.

Take yesterday’s exchange at a press conference. When a reporter asked Trump a straightforward question about whether the U.S. military strike in Iran had failed to destroy nuclear targets. Instead of answering, Trump aggressively pushed back—accusing her of shaming the pilots and branding her question not as part of public scrutiny, but as a personal attack.

That’s not pivoting. That’s gaslighting.

When you ask about nukes and national security, the correct response isn’t to accuse the messenger. It’s to respond—or own up if you don’t have an answer. Instead, Trump attempted to flip the script, making the reporter look bad for doing her job. It’s emotional manipulation packaged as defense, and it’s utterly disrespectful.

What’s heartbreaking is how normal this has become. The tone, the manipulation, the absence of basic accountability—it’s all part of the show now. And while reporters may take the heat in the moment, the people who pay the price are the same ones who always do: the public. The citizens. The voters. Us.

This is more than just bad media strategy—it’s a breakdown of democratic trust. It’s the erosion of the relationship between representatives and the people they represent. And unless we start demanding more—real answers, real transparency, real respect—we’ll continue to be talked at, not to.

