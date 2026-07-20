Since Adam and I met, we've exchanged countless stories we inherited from our grandfathers. We hold and treasure the small archive of war they left behind: medals, photos, handwritten notes, documents, and books — the physical residue of two brave men who left home with so much passion and love for their country and came back with that same feeling, but changed. Both grandfathers carried these things quietly for the rest of their lives, never once bragging about what they meant or what they cost them.

Adam’s grandfather, thousands of miles from mine, wore the same uniform, fought a different front, came home to a different town. But the story, when you strip it down, is the same story. It is the story so many American families carry: a young man goes to war believing in something larger than himself, and comes home a hero, but carrying something he can never fully put down again.

We grew up on these stories. Not the sanitized, medal-ceremony version — the real one. The one told in fragments, in silences at the dinner table, in a grandfather who startled at loud noises decades later, in a grief that never announced itself but never quite left the room either. We learned, young, what it means to love a country enough to offer your life to it. And we learned, just as young, what that love costs — not just in the moment of service, but for years, for decades, passed quietly down through the people who loved them.

Our parents absorbed it. We absorbed it. And somewhere in that absorption, both of us found ourselves pulled toward a service of our own kind. For Adam, it wasn't Congress that shaped him first — it was the uniform he wore before it, a career that asks something of him that very few other things in life have. I've watched him speak about policy with conviction. I've watched him speak about his service in the Air Force with something else entirely — a pride that sits deeper and quieter, yet somehow speaks louder.

This is what makes the disconnect we’re living through with those in power right now so hard to stomach.

We are a country full of families like ours. Families who don’t know service as an abstraction or a talking point, but as a lineage — grandfathers in World War II, fathers in Vietnam, sons and daughters in Afghanistan and Iraq, and now their own children growing up in homes still processing what those deployments meant. This isn’t history to us. It’s not a unit in a textbook. It is present tense. It is a mother who still can’t watch the news when a certain kind of story comes on. It is a young service member’s child who has learned, without anyone teaching them, how to read the room when their parent goes quiet.

War asks something of a family that doesn’t end when the uniform comes off — and the only reason any family says yes to that is love. Not love of conflict, not love of glory, but love of country deep enough to hand over a piece of yourself for it. It is a weight some families carry for generations — grandfather to father to child — and still, they sign up, because that love gets passed down the same way the weight does. That commitment is made with a certain faith: that when their country calls, there is something on the other side worth believing in, worth loving enough to fight for, a mission whose meaning is clear and true. They sign up believing they are fighting for their people, for their future, for the country they love — not because of an impulsive decision made by someone far from the consequences. They do not sign up wondering whether the people sending them understand what that love costs, or who exactly they’re fighting for, or what the victory is meant to protect.

The United States has endured the pain of war because that love has always demanded something in return: a hand in shaping what comes after — the peace, the order, the future. Our victories have shaped history, not only for us but for people far beyond our own borders, because the love that sent us to war was never about the fight itself. It was about what came after it. We do not carry the weight of war so that a leader can make a headline. And that is the disconnect.

And into these homes — homes holding grief that hasn't finished being grieved, love that hasn't finished being tested, sacrifice that hasn't finished being honored — our President speaks with a carelessness tone that should stop us cold. Threats of overwhelming, civilization-ending force, announced almost casually, timelines given as though war were a matter of scheduling rather than of lives given out of love for something larger than themselves. Social media posts mocking war as if they were a video game. As though the words themselves don't land anywhere. As though somewhere out there isn't a family who just spent years getting a piece of their father back, only to feel that old fear rise in their chest again because someone in power decided that kind of language makes for a strong headline.

That is not strength. That is a profound failure to understand what war actually asks of a country — not just of the ones who fight it out of love for it, but of everyone who loves them, waits for them, and lives in the wreckage of what they bring home. War is not a rhetorical device. It is not a way to project toughness. It is love for country that asks something of you. It is grandfathers who flinch at fireworks but would still raise their hand again tomorrow, because the love never left, even after everything it cost them. It is fathers who disappear into themselves without warning, the price of a love and a conviction they never regretted. It is children who learn to compartmentalize before they learn long division, inheriting a love-shaped weight they didn’t choose but come to understand and, in time, come to carry with the same pride. It is a weight that does not end when the fighting does — it just changes hands, passed down like something both heavy and sacred, because the love that put it there never really leaves a family either. And still, we accept it. Because love of country, and pride in who we are, is worth the price. Because somewhere underneath the weight is the belief that a bright future — one worth loving, one worth building — is worth what it costs us, even, especially, when it costs us something we can’t get back.

We were raised to believe that this weight deserves reverence, because it is born of love, not obligation. That if a nation is going to ask its people to love it enough to carry something so heavy, the very least its leaders owe in return is the gravity to match that love. Not carelessness dressed up as resolve. Not threats made for effect. Real understanding — earned understanding — of what it costs a family to love their country enough to send someone into that world, and what it costs them again when that someone comes home changed.

That understanding feels, more and more, like it’s missing from the rooms where these decisions get made. And that absence is not a small thing. It is a betrayal, quiet but real, of every family that has ever loved this country enough to hand over a piece of themselves in its name.

I don't say this lightly, and I don't say it to score a political point. I say it because I've watched what that love costs, up close, in the people I love most, my entire life — and Adam as well. Because we come from it, on both sides, generation after generation, love passed down alongside the weight it carries. And because a nation that forgets to honor that love — that treats the gravest decision a leader can make as though it costs nothing — is a nation that has lost the thread of what it's actually asking its people to love it enough to give.