Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

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jim linden's avatar
jim linden
8d

Well said, really important to reflect that sacrifice should be taken seriously and not be a prop for politicians - thank you and keep up the great work.

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TLO's avatar
TLO
8d

What an excellent message, particularly now. I appreciate your words and sentiment. It's funny, as I was just speaking to a friend about this, having servicemen in my family. In my opinion, this is the unseen and uncared-for cost of war.

Beyond the moral weight, there are just so many day-to-day worries for our men and women who choose the path of military service. We often forget the sheer fear they must feel for their own safety, coupled with the anxiety for the well-being of their families back home should anything happen to them. They carry the burden of wondering who will protect their loved ones if they don't make it back.

Take the person who erroneously launched that missiles on that school for girls in Iran. First of all, any loss of life is tragic, but innocent children? That is something those individuals will have to live with forever. The taking of life is devastating—or should be—regardless of the circumstances, but it is a very heavy, real burden for the men or women in combat. If they are given bad orders and forced to carry that responsibility, I don't even want to imagine the toll it takes.

For a pilot dropping a bomb, the weight of knowing that innocent people might die is incredibly real. To people in other countries, it feels no different than someone coming into our schools and killing our children. I feel that we Americans often forget this. This is the weight that so many veterans live with, and that many more will carry if this war continues.

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