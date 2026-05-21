Some things need to be said out loud. They need to be exposed, condemned, and publicly shamed.

Corruption is one of them — and it takes a very specific type of person to abuse power for personal gain.

People who are willing to do anything for wealth and status are not strong people. They have never experienced real strength.

These are people who spent most of their lives on the outside of real power — watching it, wanting it, resenting anyone who had it. People with no moral compass. No education that taught them to think beyond themselves. No framework for what public service actually means.

And then one day, the door opened.

And they walked in like they owned the place.

Because in their mind? Now they do.

This is what moral corruption at the systemic level actually looks like. It is not just bad policy.

It is not just poor leadership. It is a complete and total collapse of the understanding that power belongs to the people — not to the person holding the office. Public office treated like a personal business. Loyalty rewarded over merit. Laws applied to enemies and ignored for friends. Resources that belong to everyone quietly redirected toward the few.

And the most dangerous part?

They genuinely believe they are untouchable.That is the tell. The shamelessness. The complete absence of accountability — not just the avoidance of it, but the belief that it does not apply to them. That they have earned the right to operate outside the rules the rest of us are expected to follow. That no one is coming. That there are no consequences.

They obtain through corruption what they know they could never accomplish through the right channels. Not because the right channels are broken — but because THEY are. Because they lack the character, the competence, and the basic moral foundation that real leadership requires.

We used to call this what it is when we saw it in other countries. We called it “third-world corruption”. We shook our heads. We felt the comfortable distance of someone watching a house fire from across the street.

Here is what I need you to sit with today: the fire does not care about your address.

This behavior — the favoritism, the abuse of power, the total absence of shame, the belief that the rules were made for other people — does not belong to any one country or culture or political party. It belongs to a character type. And that character type is opportunistic. It will find whatever door is left unlocked.

The question has never been whether it could happen here.

The question is whether we are willing to name it when it does.

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Thank you for being here — it means more than you know. I am adding a short section exclusively for paid subscribers. I am analyzing Donald Trump's character — his corruption, his opportunism, and the dangerous absence of accountability that defines him. It is right below.