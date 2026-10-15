Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

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Candace Bartsch's avatar
Candace Bartsch
Oct 15

Trust is the key in all relationships. I do not trust any it anyone related to the WH. We have quit watching TV news because we don't trust. So far independent news has been honest. Therefore we trust them.

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Jackie Klausmeyer's avatar
Jackie Klausmeyer
Oct 15Edited

I trust NOTHING Trump says. Not a word out of his mouth can be relied on as truth.

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