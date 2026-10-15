In our personal lives, trust is the foundation of meaningful relationships. It takes time to build, requires honesty and consistency, and can be broken in an instant. Once that happens, everything changes. You begin questioning things you once accepted without a second thought. Even when the other person tells the truth, you may no longer believe them.

The same applies to business. When we trust a brand, we’re buying into a promise. We believe it will deliver what it says it will, and that its reputation means something. For a company, that trust is one of its most valuable assets. It takes years to build and can be lost overnight.

So why do we think politics should work any differently?

Politics, at its best, is about persuading people that your ideas, policies, and vision are worth supporting. You make a case, explain why your proposals would benefit people, and give voters a reason to trust you with their future.

But somewhere along the way, we seem to have lost sight of what persuasion actually means.

Is it about presenting the strongest case for your platform? Or has it become about saying whatever voters want to hear, regardless of whether you can deliver on those promises, intend to, or even believe in them yourself?

There is a difference between making a compelling argument and telling people whatever they need to hear to win their support. One respects the audience. The other treats voters as targets to manipulate.

And nowhere is that distinction more apparent than in political advertising.

I recently asked my followers on X and Substack how many of them automatically assume the political ads they see are misleading or false.

The results were interesting:

X poll

Substack poll

These aren’t scientific polls, obviously, and my followers aren’t a representative sample of the electorate. The questions also differed slightly between platforms. But the responses raise a question worth considering: What happens to political persuasion when people have already decided they don’t believe the ads?

On X, just 2.2% said they trusted political ads. On Substack, that number was 1%.

What interests me most is that many respondents didn’t just single out one party. They expressed distrust of political advertising altogether.

Political campaigns have become increasingly focused on discrediting opponents, often using fear to get attention and create urgency. Some ads make legitimate criticisms. Others manipulate facts, strip statements of context, or make outright false claims.

When winning becomes more important than telling the truth, the damage extends beyond one candidate. It undermines the credibility of the entire medium.

And once people assume an ad is lying before they’ve even considered its message, even a truthful argument has a harder time getting through.

We’re spending enormous sums trying to shape what voters think, feel, and ultimately do. But what exactly are campaigns buying if the audience no longer trusts the messenger?

A campaign can hire the best consultants, produce the perfect ad, and spend millions getting it in front of voters. But none of that guarantees persuasion.

If people dismiss the message before considering whether there’s any truth to it, the money may be buying exposure without earning credibility.

And even when an ad succeeds in changing someone’s mind, what happens when the voter discovers the promise was unrealistic or the claim was misleading?

Winning the moment isn’t the same as earning someone’s trust.

Political campaigns can become so focused on winning the next election that they overlook the long-term consequences of how they try to win it.

Trust isn’t just another campaign metric. It’s the foundation that makes persuasion possible in the first place. Without it, campaigns can spend billions shouting into a void.

I’ve also been thinking about this through a more personal lens.

After January 6, Adam and Liz Cheney chose to join the January 6 committee, knowing the political consequences would be significant. They knew it would make their paths forward much harder, but they did it anyway.

I’m not suggesting that every political disagreement requires the same sacrifice, or that speaking out automatically makes someone right. Politicians should be judged on their actions and their arguments.

But I keep returning to this question: What is the value of holding office if keeping it requires abandoning the very principles that gave people a reason to trust you?

For Adam, accepting an appointment from Nancy Pelosi to investigate his own party undoubtedly meant choosing a much harder political path, rather than staying silent when he believed the country and the Constitution were at stake.

A political career is temporary. A position of power is temporary. But the trust people place in you — the belief that you’ll tell them the truth even when it costs you something — is worth far more.

That doesn’t mean voters have to agree with every decision a politician makes. It means they should be able to disagree without wondering whether they’re being manipulated, or whether the person speaking to them is simply saying what they want to hear.

That kind of credibility is rare. And it’s worth protecting.

We’ve lost some of our ability to separate whether we agree with someone from whether we trust them.

Trust doesn’t mean blind loyalty. It requires accountability, a willingness to admit mistakes, and the ability to correct the record.

But it also allows us to disagree without automatically assuming bad faith. I can disagree with a politician’s policies while believing they’re making an argument they genuinely stand behind. I can agree with someone and still question their motives.

When trust disappears, every disagreement becomes suspicious, every correction becomes a political maneuver, and every piece of information is judged by who delivered it rather than whether it’s true.

That’s a dangerous place for a democracy to be.

I’ve worked in political communications. I understand the pressure to break through the noise, develop messages that resonate, and win. But I think we need to reflect on something: What is winning supposed to accomplish?

If the goal is simply to win an election, almost anything can begin to look justifiable. But if the goal is to earn the opportunity to serve, the calculation should be different.

A campaign shouldn’t just ask, What will convince people to vote for us? It should also ask, What are we asking people to believe, and have we earned the right to ask them to believe it?

The first is about persuasion. The second is about trust.

And while persuasion may win an election, trust is what gives leadership credibility long after the campaign is over.

We cannot demand trust from voters while treating it as something to exploit. Nor can we rebuild credibility simply by becoming more sophisticated at persuading people who no longer believe us.

Maybe what is worth understanding for this election cycle and the next, isn’t who has the best ads, the biggest budget, or the sharpest messaging strategy.

Maybe it’s who is willing to earn back the trust politics has spent years destroying.

Because the most valuable thing a politician can offer isn’t a perfectly crafted message or a promise designed to win applause.

It’s the confidence that, even when the truth is difficult, even when we disagree, and even when telling it comes at a personal cost, we can still believe what they’re telling us is the truth.

And in today’s political environment, that may be one of the most valuable things a leader can offer.