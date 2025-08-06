As Donald Trump brags about his trade deals, there’s a glaring reality he refuses to face: Latin America isn’t even showing up to the table anymore. And why would it?

While the U.S. retreats—dismissing, alienating, and insulting its neighbors—China is stepping in, eager to build lasting partnerships. Trump’s hostile rhetoric toward Latinos doesn’t stop at the border; it echoes across the region. And Latin America is done waiting for U.S. attention—especially when China is already offering both respect and investment.

China isn’t just engaging—it’s recognizing the region’s importance. And that matters.

While we build walls, China walks in through the front door—signing deals across the continent. We’re not just losing influence; we’re giving it away.

We’ve slashed trade, cut investment, and politicized partnerships—ignoring the long-term costs. Once the region’s top economic partner, the U.S. is now… absent.

Countries like Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and El Salvador already have free trade agreements with China. Honduras is finalizing its own. Even Colombia—long seen as a staunch U.S. ally—formally joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative this year. Brazil, the region’s largest economy, signed 37 bilateral agreements during Xi Jinping’s 2024 visit—spanning agriculture, infrastructure, clean energy, and AI.

This isn’t a series of isolated moves. It’s coordinated, long-term strategy—and it’s happening while we look the other way.

By the end of 2024, China–Latin America trade had reached $427 billion. This year? Over $515 billion. That’s nearly a 6% year-over-year increase—and forty times what it was two decades ago.

Let that sink in: forty times.

This isn’t just about trade. It’s about influence, positioning, and presence.

A Foreign Policy Built on Fantasy

Trump’s return to the national stage comes with familiar promises: that America can go it alone, that the world needs us more than we need them, and that a bold “America First” agenda will somehow restore U.S. dominance. But that worldview is dangerously outdated. The idea that we can isolate ourselves from a global economy and still lead it is pure fiction.

Globalization didn’t end—we just stopped showing up. And in the space we left behind, others stepped in.

While we retreat into protectionist debates, the rest of the world is moving forward—building alliances, expanding trade networks, and advancing without us. The truth is: disengagement doesn’t stop the world from turning. It just ensures we’re no longer steering it.

Just look at the numbers:

Chinese exports to Latin America grew 13% in 2024, making it one of their fastest-growing trade regions.

Foreign direct investment reached $8.5 billion last year alone, with more than $120 billion in loans since 2005.

Brazil now exports over $37 billion worth of soybeans to China annually—and that’s just soy. Add beef, oil, iron ore, and more, and China is easily Brazil’s top customer.

As we argue about tariffs and cling to outdated trade wars, Latin American leaders are busy building ports and signing MOUs—with China. One of the clearest symbols of this shift is the Port of Chancay in Peru.

Backed by $3.5 billion in Chinese investment, this massive infrastructure project launched in late 2024. It will directly connect South America to Asian markets. But it’s not just a port—it’s a strategic gateway. And it’s only the beginning.

China is also financing railways in Brazil, operating power grids across the region (including nearly 10% of Brazil’s capacity), and pouring billions into lithium and copper projects in Chile and Bolivia. It’s installing 5G infrastructure, making inroads in digital development, and embedding itself in every critical sector of the future.

And the U.S.? We’re not even in the room.

We Didn’t Lose Latin America. We Left.

That’s the uncomfortable truth. We are assuming we can pull out of globalization and still call the shots. But that’s not how power works.

If we’re not building the ports, someone else will.

If we’re not offering competitive trade, someone else is.

If we’re not investing in future markets, someone else is—gladly, and for the long haul.

Disengagement doesn’t slow the world down. It simply takes us out of the driver’s seat.

We can’t keep pretending China’s growing presence in Latin America is symbolic or temporary. It’s neither. It’s structural. It’s strategic. And it’s already reshaping how the region thinks about alliances, economics, and long-term development.

If we’re serious about regaining influence, we need to re-engage—economically, consistently, and respectfully. Not with empty speeches or short-term gestures, but with meaningful investment and partnership. We must stop treating Latin America like a backyard and start treating it like a peer.

Because if we don’t, we’ll keep waking up to a world that’s being rebuilt—without us in mind.

