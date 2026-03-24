Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

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Ronin Core's avatar
Ronin Core
7d

Thank you,Sofia for your very insightful and truthful article. And so ... Mullin will soon screw things up just like Kristi Noem did and Trump will throw him under the bus and get rid of him too. It's a constant revolving door of clowns in the Trump regime. Everybody knows it except those unwilling to admit it. Under Trump the Republican party has become extinct.

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donnathomson's avatar
donnathomson
7d

He can't ever say he wasn't warned. Are they that stupid to believe anything under Trump is their own? He has a whim, satisfy it, get blamed when it fails, rinse and repeat.

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