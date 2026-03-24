Congratulations on your confirmation.

Now let me tell you what you actually just signed up for.

I spent years working in and around the Department of Homeland Security. I watched brilliant, well-intentioned people walk through those doors full of purpose — and walk out exhausted, disillusioned, or quietly pushed aside. I have no reason to believe things have improved. In fact, from the outside, everything I’ve watched unfold over the past year reads like a greatest hits album of the same dysfunction I witnessed firsthand. Different cast, same chaos.

So consider this your orientation. The one nobody gives you on day one.

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1. Most of the team you’re inheriting at HQ aren’t there because they’re qualified.

They’re there because they’re loyal. Hand-picked, vetted by Dan Scavino not for their résumés but for their willingness to play the game.

I witnessed this dynamic personally. At one point, we actually had two senior staffers with the same title sitting in the same building — one hired by the Secretary, one placed by the Presidential Personnel Office. That wasn’t an accident. That was the White House sending a very clear message: we get final say, even over your own house.

The Trump administration runs on a constant undercurrent of paranoia. Staffers are regularly tested — sometimes subtly, sometimes not — on their loyalty to the President. Don't be surprised when the people around you are less focused on the mission and more focused on watching you — because some of them are. Your loyalty will get tested just like theirs does.

2. You will be handed multiple, competing agendas — all from people who believe they are the one running the show.

There’s Stephen Miller’s vision: hardline, ideological, racially charged. There’s Tom Homan’s approach: operational, enforcement-first, rooted in the field. And then there’s the political layer — optics, messaging, and what plays on TV.

On paper, they’re all pulling in the same direction. In practice? They contradict each other constantly.

This was a problem during my time too — but back then, there was a gravitational pull toward the center. Jared Kushner played that role, quietly moving the more extreme voices back toward something workable. Family had a way of winning arguments that ideology couldn’t. This time, there is no middle. There are only competing voices, each convinced they hold ultimate authority over the agenda. And you’ll be the one standing in the crossfire, expected to deliver.

Good luck with that.

3. The directors beneath you won’t always act like they’re beneath you.

Immigration isn’t just a policy issue in this administration — it is the administration. That means the CBP Director and the ICE Director have something most sub-agency heads never get: a direct line to the West Wing.

They will go around you. Not because they’re disloyal — but because they can. And when that happens, you’ll find yourself holding the title of Secretary while others hold the power. You’ll be accountable for outcomes you didn’t fully control, decisions you weren’t part of, and press conferences cleaning up messes that weren’t entirely yours to make.

4. Fox News is your most important job. Act accordingly.

I say that with full seriousness.

You are, in many ways, a surrogate. A talking head. A voice that exists to praise, defend, and amplify — and if you do it well, you will get a phone call from the President telling you how incredible you were. He will mean it. And that call will feel like the whole point.

You will compete for airtime — with other Secretaries, with DHS officials, with anyone who wants a moment in the spotlight. The ones who play this game well get protected. The ones who don’t... don’t last.

5. The courts will humble you. Repeatedly.

Nearly every major policy this administration pushes gets challenged in court. Injunctions, delays, reversals — the legal calendar will become your shadow. And while the wheels of justice grind slowly, the West Wing will be demanding speed, results, and headlines.

You will be asked to find a way forward when there is no clear path. You will be told to move when a judge has told you to stop. And you will be held responsible for the gap between what was promised and what the law actually allows.

So there you have it. Welcome to DHS, Secretary Mullin.

You have a department built on an extraordinary mission — protecting this country, keeping families safe, securing our borders. The people in the field, the agents and officers and analysts, believe they report to you. In reality, you were never fully in charge to begin with.

I hope you succeed. I hope you protect this country the best you can.

But the system you’re walking into wasn’t built for you to succeed. It was built to keep you in check, keep you on message, and keep you grateful for the privilege of serving Donald Trump.

You asked for this job.

Now let’s see what you do with it.

Good luck, Senator — sorry, Secretary. You’re going to need it.

Much love, Sofia

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