🎙️ Listen to the Article:

1× 0:00 -4:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Shutdowns have always been moments of reckoning in Washington — but their meaning has changed. Once, they carried the weight of responsibility, the kind of gravity that left leaders sleepless and staffers shaken. Under the Trump administration, they became almost routine, a stage for political theater rather than a sobering failure of governance. The office culture shifts with the tone at the top: staffers desensitized, expectations lowered, the spectacle valued more than the service.

I know, because I’ve lived it. Four shutdowns in total — and each one told me something about the leaders at the top, and the culture they cultivated.

My first was in 2013, working for Speaker John Boehner. I can still feel the dread of those final days before the lights went out. The last time the government had shut down was back in 1995, and the memory hung over us like a storm cloud. We all knew the consequences were real: families waiting for paychecks, agencies grinding to a halt, the world watching Washington fail.

One night leading to the shutdown, I stood outside Boehner’s office as he prepared to head to the White House for a meeting with President Obama. I remember telling him softly, “Good luck.”

He stopped, looked at me, and replied: “We don’t need luck, we need prayers. Please pray.”

It was one of those moments where you see the human weight of leadership. His face carried it — the responsibility of the office, the tension of the moment, the knowledge that no matter the outcome, millions would feel the impact.

That night of the shutdown, staffers worked late into the night. I stumbled into my apartment at 2 a.m., still wired with adrenaline, but also overwhelmed with anxiety. The next morning, I was told I wasn’t essential. I was furloughed — just like that.

Sixteen days later, when we returned, I found a handwritten note from my chief of staff waiting on my desk. It apologized for me being caught in the political crossfire, and welcomed me back warmly. That note mattered. It reminded me that even in the chaos, service meant valuing people. And it gave me a renewed drive to work harder than ever.

Fast forward to my White House years. By 2018 and 2019, shutdowns had become background noise. Two in 2018, one in 2019 — each one treated as if it were just another play in the never-ending show.

Yes, staffers carried heavier loads. Essential employees did the work of two or three people. But gone was the sense of reverence, the acknowledgment that this was a national failure. Instead, shutdowns were spun into spectacle, absorbed into the culture of constant political combat.

Inside the White House

Here’s what it looks like inside the White House during a shutdown:

No coffee. No food. The Navy Mess and EEOB cafeteria shut down.

No trips, no events, no tours. The West Wing grows eerily quiet.

NSC stays staffed, but Public Affairs offices sit empty.

The press shop stays mostly staffed, but its entire focus is on shaping the shutdown narrative. Any journalist reaching out about an unrelated issue will almost certainly be ignored.

The digital team tracks every Democrat, ready to churn out blame content daily.

Agencies run skeletal crews: 80% of staff furloughed, only senior aides left standing.

Phones ring unanswered. Emails go to dead inboxes.

Then vs. Now — Service vs. Theater

The contrast is stark.

In 2013, a shutdown was felt like failure. Leaders bore the burden, staff carried the weight, and everyone understood the stakes.

By 2019, shutdowns had become theater. The Trump administration normalized the spectacle, turning governance into a stage play. Staffers became numb to the dysfunction, conditioned to the idea that chaos was just another day at the office.

Shutdowns aren’t just budget battles — they are reflections of leadership. And the difference between 2013 and 2019 is a reminder: the tone at the top defines not just the politics, but the very culture of service in our government.

Share

Thanks for reading. For paid subscribers, I’ve added a bonus paragraph explaining how staffers are labeled essential vs. non-essential during a shutdown — and why that process itself shows how Washington became desensitized over time.

Share