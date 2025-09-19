Before we dive in, let’s clear something up: a news affiliate is just your local TV station — the one you turn to for weather updates, school closings, and those heartwarming hometown stories.These affiliates are usually owned by big companies like Sinclair Broadcast Group or Nexstar Media Group. They carry programming from the big networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX) but still run their own local news.

So why am I bringing this up now? Because the whole Jimmy Kimmel controversy — and the way Sinclair and Nexstar have been involved — isn’t just about Jimmy Kimmel and Charlie Kirk. It’s about money too.

Here’s what most people miss: Sinclair has been a major Republican donor for years. During the Trump years, they doubled down — and for a very specific reason: access.

Trump loved local TV. He preferred it over the big national outlets because regional reporters were far less “aggressive” on the campaign trail. This wasn’t an accident. It was part of a deliberate White House strategy. Sean Spicer pitched it early in the first administration: give more room to local reporters, let them focus on “old-school reporting” — the what, when, where — and create a sharp contrast with the national press, who were more likely to push on the why and the how, and hold the administration accountable.

I should know. My first job at the White House was Regional Communications Director. You might think that meant I covered one region. Nope. I had the entire country. (Under Obama, there were six people doing my job. For almost ten months, I was doing it alone.)

I was basically running a nonstop booking operation — answering press requests, vetting reporters, and giving this “new access” to local stations everywhere. And yes, we worked very closely with Sinclair and Nexstar.

Here’s what no one is telling you about this conflict: local news is brutally competitive. Stations fight tooth and nail for ratings because ratings mean advertising dollars. If you’re the local Ford dealership, you want your cheesy commercial with the catchy jingle airing on the top-rated station — not the one no one watches.

And here’s why access to power matters so much: when Trump comes to your hometown, the station with the best relationship with the White House gets the exclusive 10-minute sit-down interview with the President . They also get the scoop that he’s even coming — often before anyone else. That’s a massive ratings boost — and for local stations, ratings are everything.

And let’s not forget — we’re heading into an election year. The midterms are just around the corner, and these local stations are hungry for ad dollars. They want the RNC, their local congressman, and their senator to spend money on their airtime. When those candidates hold rallies or announce they’re running again, the stations want to be the first to break the news — live, exclusive, and in prime time.

Like I’ve said before — there was a time when I was the one deciding who got to announce the President’s or Vice President’s travel plans to their local audience, who landed that coveted sit-down interview, and who got that ratings boost. Sure, I considered relationships and outreach when making those calls, but at the end of the day, my bosses were happiest when the interview was positive, when the reporter was “on our side,” and when no one asked the hard, uncomfortable questions. And as you can imagine, I often got calls from competitors, furious that I chose another big station in town. Nothing drives viewership like the President of the United States answering questions about what truly affects people locally.

By calling out Jimmy Kimmel, Sinclair and Nexstar are making it clear exactly where their loyalties lie. In return, they’re the ones likely to get the access, the exclusive interviews, and the inside scoops.

And let’s be honest — reporters at these networks have probably heard the message from their bosses loud and clear: challenge this administration, and your job could be on the line.

And that brings me to the heart of this: at the end of the day, it’s always about money and power. Ratings drive ad revenue. Access drives influence. And when those two things align, principles can get tossed out the window. As consumers, we have a responsibility to notice when that happens — to call it out, to demand better, and to hold accountable those who put profit and proximity to power ahead of principles.

