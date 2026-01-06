Sofia Kinzinger

Sofia Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve O’Cally's avatar
Steve O’Cally
5d

Extractive industries have simple to understand economics. If it costs $25 a unit to produce, and sells for $30, your profit is $5 and you sell. If it sells for$20, shut it down.

Cheap oil fulfills the demand and expensive oil will sell depending on market price. That’s the equation.

The more costly it is to market, the more stability the market demands. Venezuela has light and intermediate crude; that gets priority to produce because the production and refining is easier and cheaper.

We might find that Orinoco crude loses money like a Trump casino.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

Really solid explainer on the sulfur issue. Most people hear "oil reserves" and assume easy production, but that sulfur content makes the whole refining proces way more expensive and complex. I worked around some older refienries once and the desulfurization units were always the bottlenecks, super temperamental equipment that needs constant babysitting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sofia Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture