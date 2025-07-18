Let’s pull back the curtain on what’s happening in Republican offices right now:

Press secretaries and chiefs of staff are in crisis mode. Inboxes are overflowing. Phones won’t stop ringing. The Wall Street Journal’s damning report linking Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein has GOP staffers scrambling to cobble together statements before the story spirals any further.

It’s not just bad press. It’s a political crisis. And it’s happening right in the middle of peak fundraising season — when vulnerable members are dialing for dollars and trying to secure their seats. Suddenly, their jobs just got a whole lot harder.

Their response? The same tired playbook. Deflect. Minimize. Attack the media. Shift the narrative.

Just look at last night’s interview with Senator Bernie Moreno on The Source with Kaitlan Collins. Instead of addressing the allegations head-on, he danced around them, repeating canned GOP talking points and accusing the media of blowing things out of proportion. At one point, it felt like he was scolding Americans for even caring — like we were the problem for thinking it’s relevant that a former president might be linked to the rape and trafficking of minors.

Like we should all just shrug and move on.

Like the possibility that the most powerful man in the country may have preyed on children is somehow normal.

It’s not. It never will be.

And let’s be clear: the coordinated effort to downplay this — to shove it under the rug, to recast it as a distraction — isn’t just morally bankrupt. It’s dangerous. It’s complicity, plain and simple.

Because when you try to manage a story like this instead of confront it, you’re not just protecting one man — you’re undermining the soul of a country that claims to care about justice, truth, and the rule of law.

We’ve lost our way.

And if more leaders don’t speak up — if they keep pretending this is politics-as-usual — we’ll lose far more than an election. We’ll lose who we are.

