Something happened to me on X this week that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about.

It wasn’t really the disagreement that bothered me. Political disagreement is normal. Necessary, even.

It was the interpretation of a word: accountability.

I was talking about political accountability — about the responsibility people bear for the choices they make while entrusted with power, and about the consequences that naturally follow those choices.

What I meant was fairly straightforward: people who hold positions of power should have to answer for what they do with that power. Political parties should have to reckon with the decisions they make. Elected officials should have to explain what they defended, enabled, ignored, or opposed. Voters should be allowed to judge those decisions. History should record them honestly.

Somehow, though, the idea of accountability was interpreted as something much darker: retribution.

And that distinction matters.

Because accountability is not revenge.

Accountability is not persecution.

Accountability is certainly not violence.

In a healthy democracy, accountability is one of the mechanisms that makes violence less necessary, not more. We have elections. We have courts. We have congressional oversight. We have inspectors general. We have journalists. We have public records. We have peaceful protest. We have the ability to speak, organize, criticize and vote.

These are all ways democratic societies hold power accountable without resorting to violence.

And yet I think our political vocabulary has become so distorted that increasingly, when someone hears the words consequences or accountability, their mind immediately goes to punishment, retaliation or revenge.

That should concern us.

For years, Americans have been immersed in a political culture where opponents are routinely described as enemies, where revenge is openly discussed as a political objective, and where accountability itself is sometimes framed as something one side does to another.

Live inside that language long enough and it begins changing how we hear each other.

“People should be held accountable” becomes “people should be punished.”

“There should be consequences” becomes “someone is threatening us.”

“We need to reckon with what happened” becomes “they’re coming after us.”

Those are not the same things.

And we cannot allow them to become the same thing.

There is another danger here: eventually, reasonable people begin surrendering perfectly legitimate democratic language because they are afraid of how someone might interpret it.

We start qualifying every sentence.

We hesitate to say there should be consequences.

We become afraid to demand accountability.

And slowly, the vocabulary available to describe democratic responsibility gets smaller and smaller.

I don’t think the answer is to surrender the word. I think the answer is to reclaim it.

Accountability can mean losing an election.

It can mean losing credibility.

It can mean answering uncomfortable questions.

It can mean acknowledging that you knew something was wrong and chose silence anyway.

It can mean a political party confronting the decisions that brought it to a particular moment.

It can mean journalists documenting what happened.

It can mean former government officials speaking honestly about what they witnessed.

It can mean voters deciding that someone’s conduct no longer deserves their trust.

And where laws have been broken, accountability can mean the ordinary application of due process and the rule of law — the exact opposite of mob justice or political vengeance.

None of those things require violence.

None require dehumanization.

None require revenge.

In fact, accountability requires something almost entirely opposite: restraint.

It requires accepting that rules apply even when applying them is politically inconvenient. It requires distinguishing between someone we disagree with and someone who has actually violated a law or ethical obligation. It requires accepting legitimate outcomes even when they hurt our side.

Most importantly, it requires us to resist the idea that every political relationship must be divided into persecutor and victim, winner and enemy, vengeance and submission.

Democracy needs another category.

Responsibility.

You can believe someone made a terrible political decision without wishing them harm.

You can believe an elected official enabled something dangerous without wanting that person persecuted.

You can demand consequences without demanding revenge.

You can tell the truth about someone’s actions without dehumanizing them.

And you can insist that history remember what people did without threatening what should happen to them.

Those distinctions shouldn’t be controversial.

But perhaps the fact that they increasingly need to be explained tells us something about what years of political escalation have done to us.

The solution cannot be to abandon the language of accountability.

Because a democracy without accountability isn’t more peaceful.

It’s simply a democracy where power becomes easier to abuse.

We should be able to look at one another — especially across political divides — and say: You made this choice. I believe it caused harm. I believe you bear responsibility for it. And I believe there should be political, institutional or legal consequences where appropriate.

And then stop there.

No threats.

No vengeance.

No violence.

Just accountability.

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